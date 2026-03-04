Following Friday night’s thrilling overtime win by the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, the Cavaliers expressed their confidence in their ability to beat Detroit in the playoffs.

While James Harden made his return on Tuesday night, scoring 18 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, their star Donovan Mitchell was out again for the Cavaliers.

In a rematch that once again did not disappoint, the Cavaliers were out with something to prove, and they did just that, defeating the Pistons 113-109 in a game that featured many swings of momentum for both sides.

Why Cavaliers Poise Biggest Threat to Pistons in Playoffs

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles beside Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Tuesday night’s win and last Friday’s near victory in Detroit proved that Cleveland has what it takes to upset the Pistons in a playoff series. If an undermanned Cavaliers team can knock off the Pistons almost twice, imagine what damage a fully healthy Cleveland squad can do against Detroit in the playoffs.

The biggest concern with the Pistons that they didn't address fully at the trade deadline is their lack of three-point shooting. The Pistons' three-point struggles are a weakness the Cavaliers hope gives them an advantage in a potential playoff matchup.

Four Cavaliers players scored in double figures, with Jaylon Tyson leading Cleveland with 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Evan Mobley added 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the win for the Cavaliers.

Dennis Schroder, against his former team from last season, was also efficient on offense and made several key plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Having multiple players outside of Donovan Mitchell contribute offensively will benefit the Cavaliers if they matched up against the Pistons in the playoffs. The Cavaliers' performance against Pistons star Cade Cunningham is also crucial to knocking off the Pistons, and they showed that they can make him uncomfortable in Tuesday night’s win.

Top Performers For Pistons in Loss to Cavaliers

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dribbles beside Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Despite recording 14 assists, the Cavaliers held Cunningham to 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and had an impact on several of the shots that Cade took. What benefits the Pistons is that on the nights when Cunningham doesn’t have his best performance, Jalen Duren steps up for the Pistons.

In the loss, Duren recorded a double-double for the sixth consecutive game, leading the Pistons with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and one assist. Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson scoring in double figures was a positive takeaway for the Pistons in the close road loss.

Harris and Thompson's ability to be consistent offensively and have an impact will be crucial in a seven-game playoff series against Cleveland or the other top teams in the Eastern Conference.

With the loss, the Pistons fall to 45-15 on the season and will now look to avenge their recent loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to close out their three-game road trip. The tip-off between the Pistons and Spurs from Frost Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.