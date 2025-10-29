All Pistons

Does Cade Cunningham Historically Struggle vs Orlando Magic?

A look at Cade Cunningham's history against the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Oct 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Cade Cunningham is off to a shaky start for the Detroit Pistons.

On Wednesday night, Cunningham has a chance to bounce back in a matchup against the Orlando Magic.

In four games this season, Cunningham’s production is down, compared to his MVP-level effort just last year. After averaging 26.1 points on 46 percent shooting from the field last year, Cunningham has been averaging 20.3 points, knocking down just 36 percent of his shots.

As far as playmaking goes, Cunningham’s assists are down to 7.8 per game (9.1 last season). He’s also turning the ball over at the highest rate of his career with 5.5 turnovers per outing.

What Does Cade Cunningham’s History vs. Magic Say?

Since entering the NBA as the top pick in 2021, Cunningham has faced the Magic 10 times in his career.

Seeing the court for an average of 30.6 minutes per matchup, Cunningham has historically struggled with his efficiency against Orlando. He’s made just 38 percent of his shots, while shooting 29 percent from three against the Magic.

Overall, Cunningham has averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists when playing against the Magic. He turned the ball over 27 times in those 10 games.

Orlando has done a decent job of keeping Cunningham in check. During his All-Star season, Cunningham faced the Magic two times. They held him to 20-45 shooting throughout those two matchups.

The January 1 game last season included a little bit of everything from Cunningham, who produced 19 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in a Pistons win.

The matchup 24 days later was even stronger from Cunningham, as he had a 35-point, 11-assist double-double, along with five rebounds. However, Orlando managed to win.

Cunningham has struggled with turnovers (10 in two games last season), and shooting against Orlando over the years. He carries a 4-6 record against the Magic.

The two teams are set to tip at 7 PM ET on Wednesday. Detroit is looking to avoid falling into a 2-3 hole while playing in front of their home crowd.

