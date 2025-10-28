Detroit Pistons Climb NBA Power Rankings Despite Shaky Start
Fresh off a 2025 season where they shattered any and all expectations, the Detroit Pistons were a team many had their eyes on heading into the 2026 campaign. Despite coming out of the gates slow, they still find themselves in a favorable position in recent power rankings.
While they have had to face some tough opponents, the Pistons have not gotten off to the kind of start they'd hoped for. They had a sluggish start on opening night that they were unable to overcome against the Chicago Bulls. Detroit also had a night to forget on Monday, suffering a blowout loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Even with their losses, Cade Cunningham and company have still been able to impress in the opening week of the season. They took care of business against a weakened Boston Celtics team and were able to earn a hard-fought win over Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.
2-2 is a reasonable start to the season, but Detroit will certainly aim to get in a groove and start stockpiling wins in hopes of setting itself apart in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons' ups and downs haven't seemed to have hurt their stock, as many look to still be high on them. On Monday, NBA.com put out the latest installment of their power rankings. After starting the year at No. 11, they've managed to climb to No. 10.
Some of the teams just ahead of Detroit are the LA Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Their 32 second-chance points against Boston were tied for the most in a game in Week 1. Paul Reed didn’t play on Sunday, but leads the league in offensive rebounding percentage (Jalen Duren ranks third) and had the game-saving block (after Duren was ejected and Isaiah Stewart fouled out) in the closing seconds in Houston.
As far as the standings go, Detroit is still very much in the mix in the East. No team has jumped out to a scorching hot start, though the Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers remain as the conference's only unbeaten teams.
Following a stretch of tough opponents, things will get a little easier for the Pistons moving forward. A handful of their upcoming matchups include meetings with the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and Brooklyn Nets. If Detroit can capitalize on such games, it'll be in a good position to start climbing the standings.
