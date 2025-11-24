Five Detroit Pistons observations as they eye franchise history

On Saturday, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey played in his first game since January, when he suffered a fractured fibula. The 6-foot-4 guard returned against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 10 points and two assists on 4-for-6 shooting in 15 limited minutes off the bench.

Ivey spoke postgame about how it felt to return after 11 months away from the game.

“Grateful to be back playing,” Ivey told reporters. “I just cherish the moment to back out there tonight.”

Jaden Ivey is one of the best finishers around the rim



He’s an elite athlete in terms of his burst and flexibility, but he is also tremendous at contorting his body and adjusting mid-air to the defense



It’s really good to see him back and healthy pic.twitter.com/GdqvAGnOPG — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 23, 2025

It was immediately clear how much impact Ivey had on the game. He played with patience, yet his burst was unmistakable—highlighted by a coast-to-coast fastbreak layup that reminded fans of his elite speed and athleticism.

He knocked down a three off a Cunningham assist, and, more importantly, flashed his secondary playmaking by penetrating the paint, drawing two defenders, and kicking out to Caris LeVert for a three. He also created a clean baseline jumper entirely on his own.

“Our skillsets complement each other very well” https://t.co/WJQAYwixU2 — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) November 24, 2025

It was a small sample in his first game back, but the proof of concept—that Ivey not only fits in with this group but can excel in it—had a promising start.

Pistons Rotation

For the first time all season, the Pistons had their full complement of players available. Tobias Harris returned from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for nine games, joining Ivey and Caris LeVert. Detroit used a 12-man rotation—something head coach J.B. Bickerstaff acknowledged is unusual for him.

Awesome angle of this big time backdoor set by the RED HOT Detroit Pistons



There are some DUDES on this team



pic.twitter.com/8LMhJOEowI — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) November 23, 2025

“We got 18 guys on this roster, including our two-way guys that we feel can help us win basketball games,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “It’s our responsibility to make sure we give everybody opportunity.”

Cade Cunningham’s efficiency

Nov 22, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) puts up a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Cade Cunningham has had a strong statistical start to the season, averaging 27.4 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. However, he’s shooting 44 percent from the field and just 29 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per game. His 33 percent usage rate and shot profile are nearly identical to last season, suggesting the dip in efficiency isn’t due to a heavier load.

And the three-pointer is certainly something to watch, especially after last year’s playoff series against the Knicks, where Cunningham shot just 18 percent from deep. And while the Pistons are only 16 games into the season, his shooting will be an important factor as Detroit pushes toward its postseason goals.

Worth noting: in his first game with the full roster available, Cunningham shot 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from three—only the second time this season he’s hit 50 percent from both in the same game.

Upcoming schedule test

Detroit’s upcoming slate will provide meaningful tests. They face the Orlando Magic in their final East Group B game of the In-Season Tournament. After meeting the Celtics on Wednesday, they’ll see a Magic team that has won seven of its last 10.

The last matchup between the two ended in a 19-point Pistons win—the victory that sparked their current 12-game winning streak.

Maintaining the top seed in the East

The Pistons sit at 14–2 and hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s road matchup with the Indiana Pacers, where they’ll look to extend their win streak to 13. From now until the end of the regular season, Detroit will face only five teams currently above .500.

There is a very real scenario in which the Pistons enter the New Year still atop the East—and potentially with a commanding lead—just 32 games into the season. A good barometer for their ability to maintain the type of success they've seen will be how they close this year.