What J.B. Bickerstaff said about Cade Cunningham following victory over Hawks

It was like Cade Cunningham had never left.

Returning to the Detroit Pistons lineup after a three-game absence, Cunningham had 25 points and dished out 10 assists in their 120-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

In the process, Cunningham became the first player in Pistons history with 25-plus points and 10 assists or more in five straight games played.

Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised Cunningham’s attitude upon his return as his centerpiece star delivered the goods following a left hip contusion that kept him out.

“I mean that's what superstars do, and Cade is in that air of superstars,” Bickerstaff said.

“He thrives in that moment. But I thought we had a bunch of guys down the stretch who have been proving that they can make plays for us.”

And it was Cunningham who helped the Pistons race clear for good against the previously red-hot Hawks, who had won five straight before their defeat to Detroit.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker got Atlanta to within two points with 1:36 left, which left the game on a knife-edge before Cunningham settled the nerves with a jumper, which made it a two-possession game, and the Hawks never got any closer.

Cunningham has been the engine for Detroit when he’s been healthy. The number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft leads the Pistons in scoring at 27.3 points per game and also paces them in assists at 9.9 per game, highlighting how important he is to their offense.

“It's the position that you're put in when you're the number one pick, which isn't an easy position,” Bickerstaff explained.

“The responsibilities that come with that, the hopes that come with that, the pressures that come with that, and then the makeup of what's going on around you, because typically, you're in that rebuild situation.

“So, the thing that I would say about Kate has been, you know, most impressive is, like, his stick-to-itiveness through it all.

“The only thing he ever did was put his head down and go to work and accept responsibility. You know, I don't know if I've coached a guy who has apologised or [said] my bad at me and meant it more than Cade. You can coach him. He wants to be great.”

And with Cunningham back in the lineup, it opens up Detroit’s rotation, which until Tuesday had been brilliantly covered by Daniss Jenkins.

It will also help a shorthanded wing group with Tobias Harris and Caris LeVert still absent.