How Dannis Jenkins Continues To Be An Unsung Hero For Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons continue their success without their star Cade Cunningham, improving to 3-0 since his collapsed lung diagnosis, as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling 113-110 victory.

With the win, the Pistons ended the Lakers' nine-game winning streak, as the game featured another remarkable performance by guard Dannis Jenkins, who continues to step up for Detroit in Cunningham's absence.

Dannis Jenkins Career Night Against Lakers

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Jake LaRavia (12) defends against Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins (24) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Following his 22-point performance in last Friday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors, many fans were wondering if he could follow it up. Jenkins did just that, scoring a career high 30 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including knocking down four three-pointers.

Jenkins' impact in the win was from start to finish for the Pistons, including hitting a key 12-foot step back jump shot in the final minute, which helped lift Detroit over the Lakers and secure the regular-season sweep.

The impact that Jenkins has had on the Pistons this season, especially since entering the starting role with Cunningham’s absence, has been remarkable. After playing only seven games last season for the Pistons, Jenkins has taken a major leap forward in his second year, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in the 61 matchups he’s played in.

Besides the leadership of Jalen Duren recently, Jenkins is one of the main reasons why the Pistons remain undefeated against their opponents during Cunningham’s absence.

The Pistons 3-0 record in that span has put Detroit in a great position to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 regular season.

How Win Over Lakers Affects Pistons Chances At No. 1 Seed

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren (0) battles for position between Los Angeles Lakers Jaxson Hayes (11) and Deandre Ayton (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

With 11 games remaining on their regular season schedule, the Pistons are five games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Jenkins performance in the final 11 games of the regular season for the Pistons will not only help Detroit lock up the No. 1 seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs, but his impact could be needed if Cunningham is unable to go in the first round.

Despite Cunningham’s lung diagnosis, the Pistons remain optimistic that he can return to the playoffs. With or without Cunningham, Jenkins' impact on both ends of the floor could make a massive impact on the Pistons, making a run to the NBA Finals.

Following the win over the Lakers, the Pistons take their four-game winning streak into a home matchup against a potential first-round playoff opponent, the Atlanta Hawks. The tip-off from Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night between the Pistons and Hawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ESPN.