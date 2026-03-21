How Detroit Pistons Still Have Strong Chance At No. 1 Seed Without Cade Cunningham

When the news broke regarding Cade Cunningham’s collapsed lung, many debated whether or not the Detroit Pistons would be able to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Since Jayson Tatum’s return for the Boston Celtics, the Pistons have seen their lead for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference become more competitive, as the recent injury to Cunningham has opened the door for the 2024 NBA Champions to retake the top spot.

The Pistons, however, in their first two games without Cunningham, have battled through the adversity and strengthened their chances of locking up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 NBA season.

Two consecutive double-digit wins over the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors not only made the Pistons the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot, but they are now four games ahead of the Celtics for the No. 1 seed with 12 games remaining in the regular season.

Jalen Duren's Leadership On Display Without Cunningham

Mar 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) takes the floor during player introductions before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In the two games with Cunningham absent, Jalen Duren has risen to the occasion for the Pistons, showing remarkable leadership. In both wins against the Wizards and Warriors, Duren has led the Pistons in scoring, combining for 47 points, while shooting over 60 percent from the field in the two contests.

While the Pistons are optimistic that Cunningham could return for the postseason, the performance of Duren down the stretch of the regular season is the key for Detroit to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the scenario where Cunningham is unable to return for the first round of the playoffs or beyond, it will be up to Duren to lead the Pistons in the postseason. Duren is among the top candidates to be awarded the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, and his performance this season has proved that he is worthy of that honor.

Dannis Jenkins Impressive Performance Against Warriors

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In addition to Duren, the Pistons also need other players to step up moving forward. One of those players who has started to make an impact is guard Dannis Jenkins, who has received more playing time with the absence of Cunningham.

Jenkins put on one of his best performances of the season in Friday night’s win over the Warriors, scoring 22 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in 38 minutes played.

Monday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, will be a true test of whether the Pistons have what it takes to beat a playoff-caliber team without Cunningham. The tip-off between the Pistons and Lakers from Little Caesars Arena on Monday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.