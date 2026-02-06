How Detroit Pistons’ Shocking Loss Against Washington Wizards Snaps Win Streak

The Detroit Pistons suffered a shocking loss against the Washington Wizards, 126-117. With the loss, the Pistons dropped to 37-13 and 21-6 at home. The loss to the Wizards snapped a three-game winning streak for Detroit that included wins over the Nets, Warriors, and Nuggets.

The Pistons fell behind in the game early, with the Wizards leading 11-2 to start the opening sequence of the game. The Pistons would go into the first quarter trailing 34-21 before going on a run of their own to go into the halftime break down 56-52.

Pistons Stumbled in Third Quarter Against Wizards

Feb 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives between Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Pistons were unable to bring their momentum from the second quarter over into the third quarter, falling behind 89-71 with 3:10 left in the third quarter. The Wizards, who only dressed 10 players due to trades they have made in the days before the deadline, fired on all cylinders in the third, outscoring the Pistons 39-32.

Wizards Make Pistons pay With Elite Shooting

Feb 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) defends Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Pistons allowed the Wizards to shoot lights out from the perimeter, as Washington went 18-41 from beyond the arc. Will Riley had 20 points and six rebounds for the Wizards, as his teammate Sharife Cooper pitched in with 18 points and five assists.

The Pistons out-rebounded the Wizards 47-39, but their woeful shooting from three prevented them from completing a comeback. The Pistons would end the game having shot 27% from the three-point line, going 9-33. The lone bright spots for Detroit were Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson, who posted 30 and 21 points, respectively.

Jalen Duren Exits Game due to Injury

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) battles for position on a foul shot with Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Pistons turned the ball over 15 times in the loss to Washington and suffered a blow during the game as well. Pistons center Jalen Duren left the game after 13 minutes with a knee injury that would keep him out the rest of the game.

The Pistons mounted a comeback attempt and even cut the Wizards' lead to five with under five minutes to play, but it wouldn't be enough as Washington picked up their fifth road win of the season.

The loss is disappointing for Pistons fans for a few reasons. The Pistons could have carried momentum from a win into the final game of their home stand against the Knicks, who they will play twice in their next four games.

The Pistons will play the Knicks in Detroit on Friday night, with the game being broadcast on Prime Video.