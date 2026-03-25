How Detroit Pistons Are Looking To Continue Winning Streak Against Atlanta Hawks

Fresh off ending the Los Angeles Lakers nine-game winning streak, with an impressive 113-110 win on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons aim to keep their undefeated streak since Cade Cunningham's collapsed lung diagnosis alive against the Atlanta Hawks.

In what could be a potential first-round playoff matchup in the coming weeks between the Pistons and Hawks, Detroit looks to extend its winning streak to five games, as the team is in great shape to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with 11 regular-season games remaining on its schedule.

Entering Wednesday’s matchup against the Hawks, the Pistons post a 51-19 overall record and are five games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Barring a collapse down the home stretch of the regular season, the Pistons should be able to secure their first No. 1 seed since the 2006-07 NBA season.

Can Dannis Jenkins Build Off His Career Performance

Mar 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins (24) moves the ball up court next to Los Angeles Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Pistons matchup against the Hawks has been the emergence of Pistons guard Dannis Jenkins, who has stepped up in a major way since Cunningham’s collapsed lung diagnosis.

Since being inserted into the Pistons' starting lineup, Jenkins has scored in double figures two times. In the win over the Lakers, Jenkins scored a career high 30 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, along with knocking down four three pointers. Jenkins ability to continue to make an impact for the Pistons on both ends of the floor will help Detroit advance in the postseason.

Hawks Aim To Avoid NBA Play-In Tournament

Mar 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Hawks arrive in Detroit, currently locked into the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-32 overall record. The Hawks are one game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers and are above the cut-off line for the NBA Play-In tournament. Given the way the Play-In tournament has gone for the Hawks the last two seasons, the Hawks would benefit from avoiding it entirely by being an automatic qualifier for the playoffs.

Depending on their results in their last 10 games of the regular season, the Hawks could be fighting for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament, which may result in them playing the Pistons in the first round.

A win over Detroit on Wednesday night will get the Hawks a step closer to avoiding having to compete in the play-in tournament. Since trading Trae Young early in the season to the Washington Wizards, the Hawks have been led by forward Jalen Johnson (22.7 PPG) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (20.4 PPG).

Despite the several changes to their roster this season, the Hawks remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, as they are a half-game back of the Toronto Raptors for the No. 5 seed.

The Pistons lead the regular season series with the Hawks 3-0 and look to complete the sweep on Wednesday night. The tip-off from Little Caesars Arena between the Pistons and Hawks is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ESPN.