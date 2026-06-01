The Biggest Mistake Detroit Pistons Can't Afford To Repeat This Offseason

The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in the 2026 NBA Finals starting on Wednesday. It’s a stage that many Pistons fans were hoping Detroit would reach after earning 60 regular-season wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Those dreams, however, were shattered in the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. It was a disappointing end to what was considered a successful season.

Now entering the offseason, the expectations among Pistons fans are to improve the roster, particularly by giving Cade Cunningham a co-star, and to put the team in the best position to reach the NBA championship.

Avoiding these needs could prove costly for the Pistons next season and their hopes of claiming the Eastern Conference crown from the Knicks and advancing to the NBA Finals.

The Mistake Pistons Can't Afford to Repeat This Offseason

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

During this past season, the Pistons entered the NBA trade deadline with many expecting Detroit to make a bold move to help put them in a position to win a championship. Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen were among the few players that the Pistons could’ve gone after at the deadline. Instead of taking a risk, the Pistons decided to stick with the roster that they had. Entering a pivotal offseason, this is a mistake that the Pistons can’t afford to repeat.

While it wasn’t guaranteed that adding a top player to put alongside Cunningham would’ve resulted in the Pistons getting ready to play in the NBA Finals against the Spurs right now, it could’ve made a massive difference in Detroit’s seven-game series against the Cavaliers.

The lack of a co-star, Cunningham, is one of the Pistons weaknesses that led to not getting a chance to knock off the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, a team they swept during the regular season.

Potential Trade Targets For Pistons This Offseason

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sUtah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Next season, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are still expected to be top contenders, and several other Eastern Conference teams could take a step forward. The Pistons must be ready to continue competing against these teams, and having a co-star will help with that effort.

As the Pistons enter the offseason, Michael Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen remain on the trade market and are among the players the Pistons could pursue. Another name to look out for this offseason is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, who is a talented defender that the Pistons would benefit from acquiring this offseason.

Markkanen, Porter Jr., and Murphy III all averaged over 20 points per game this season for their respective teams. Cunningham was the only Pistons player to average over 20 points per game during the regular season (23.9). Jalen Duren was just short of that mark, averaging 19.5 points per game before having a postseason performance that many Pistons fans would like to erase from their memory.