How Detroit Pistons Look to Bounce Back Against New Orleans Pelicans

The Detroit Pistons are set for a quick turnaround following their thrilling 130-129 overtime loss to an emerging Atlanta Hawks squad, as they'll face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The game will be the final of two matchups between the Pistons and Pelicans, as Detroit aims to complete the regular-season sweep. The Pistons defeated the Pelicans 112-104 in their first matchup back on Jan. 21 in the Big Easy.

With the Pistons entering the final stretch of the regular season, finishing their remaining 10 games recording five or more wins will be enough for Detroit to clinch its first No. 1 seed since the 2006-07 NBA season.

The Pistons are four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and a win over the Pelicans on Wednesday night will help Detroit reach one step closer to clinching home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Pistons Aim To Bounce Back After Overtime Loss To Hawks

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Team chemistry was on full display in the Pistons' overtime loss to the Hawks, as all five starters for Detroit scored in double figures. Jalen Duren led the Pistons, scoring 26 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

Tobias Harris (22 points), Daniss Jenkins (19 points), and Ausar Thompson (18 points) all played a vital role in the Pistons' comeback effort against the Hawks that ultimately fell short in overtime.

The 73 points allowed by the Pistons in the first half of Wednesday's overtime loss to the Hawks played a critical role in Detroit falling short in overtime, a result they hope to avoid against the Pelicans. Given the Pelicans' struggles this season, the Pistons should have success from the opening tip against a New Orleans team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Players to Watch For Pelicans

Mar 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks back at an official after a foul call in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Pelicans enter Detroit with a 25-48 overall record and are 11th in the Western Conference. Zion Williamson, who has experienced his fair share of injury struggles in the past, is active tonight for the Pelicans. In the 56 games that he has played this season for the Pelicans, Williamson is the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

The Pelicans' leading scorer, Trey Murphy III, is questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Pistons with right ankle soreness. Murphy is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season for the Pelicans.

The Pistons and Pelicans look to complete the regular season series sweep tonight at Little Caesars Arena with the tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.