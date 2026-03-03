Detroit Pistons Look to Continue Road Winning Streak Against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7:00 p.m. tonight. The Pistons have won three straight games and are in the midst of a three-game road trip, with their second game of the road trip coming tonight in Cleveland.

The Pistons are in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference, and hold a 45-14 record, which is five games clear of the second place Boston Celtics and 8.5 games clear of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons will welcome back Isaiah Stewart from suspension. Stewart received the most severe suspension out of any player involved in the on-court brawl between the Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets. Stewart is averaging 10 points per game while accumulating five rebounds per game, Stewart also leads the team in blocks per game with 1.7.

Cavaliers Dealing With Injury Crisis Going Into Tonights Matchup

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons are playing the Cavaliers at an opportune time.

The Cavaliers are dealing with multiple injuries, including Donovan Mitchell who has been out for more than a week as he lingers with a groin injury.

The Cavalies are also expected to be missing Max Strus, while Dean Wade has been listed as questionable and is likely to be a game-time decision.

Pistons Will Need Jalen Duren to Have Another Performance Like Game Against Cavaliers

The Pistons last saw the Cavaliers on February 27 where they defeated the Cavaliers 122-119 in overtime in Detroit. Pistons center Jalen Duren had one of his best games of the season as he logged 33 points and 16 rebounds.

The Pistons will need another big game from Duren, Cavaliers big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are big keys to success for Cleveland, and Duren will have to put in another performance like the last time the two sides saw each other to ensure another win.

Pistons Will Have to Limit Cavaliers Attempts From Beyond the Arc

The Cavaliers can catch fire from beyond the arc. Cleveland averages 14.4 made three pointers per game, which is more than three more that the Pistons average. With no Donovan Mitchell and other injuries affecting the Cavaliers, the Pistons should be able to go into Cleveland tonight and walk away with yet another win to stack their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons will tip-off in Cleveland tonight at 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Fanduel SportsNetwork Detroit and NBA League Pass.