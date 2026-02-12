J.B. Bickerstaff Explains How Paul Reed Can Step Up for Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had plenty to be pleased about following his team’s commanding 113-95 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The win not only underscored Detroit’s dominance but also strengthened its firm grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

As the Pistons continue their impressive campaign, Bickerstaff highlighted one player whose growth and preparation have stood out.

That player is a second-season Piston, Paul Reed, who had 22 points, five rebounds and four blocks against the Raptors.

The big man has carved out a far more significant role than he held a year ago. After averaging just 12 minutes per contest and 6.3 points per game last season without earning a single start, Reed has already made seven starts this year.

“Basketball is what he eats, leaves, bleeds,” Bickerstaff said of Reed.

“Every time he gets an opportunity, it's quick twitch and ready to go. I've never seen, and you guys don't get the opportunity to see what we see. But a guy who prepares himself every day like he's going to start and play 48 minutes.

“The way he trains, the way he conditions, the way he takes care of his body, he could play at that speed for 48 minutes after not playing for two weeks. And again, that's a credit to him, for putting himself in that position, but being a consummate professional.”

His defensive prowess is thanks to his preparation

His increased responsibility is a testament to both his development and the trust he has earned from the coaching staff behind the scenes.

Bickerstaff has consistently praised Reed’s preparation, noting that his readiness and hard work have translated directly to his impact on the floor. Whether he’s in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, Reed brings intensity and a knack for making momentum-shifting plays.

Before arriving in Detroit, Reed spent four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. His most productive campaign there saw him average seven points per game while shooting an efficient 54% from the field across 24 starts in the 2023-24 campaign. Though his offensive numbers were solid, it has always been his defensive instincts that truly set him apart.

Reed has built a reputation as a premium disruptor. Despite often playing limited minutes, he regularly finds himself among the team leaders in steals and blocks.

His ability to generate turnovers and protect the rim provides a defensive spark that doesn’t always show up fully in the stats.

That defensive prowess traces back to his collegiate days at DePaul, where he was the only player in the nation to post both a 3.3% steal rate and a remarkable 9.7% block rate.

Those rare metrics have carried over to the NBA, making him one of the league’s more underrated defensive players

As Detroit continues its push atop the Eastern Conference, players like Reed exemplify the team’s buy-in to Bickerstaff’s system.

His growth, preparation, and defensive impact have become key ingredients in the Pistons’ success — and if Wednesday night was any indication, Detroit’s foundation is only getting stronger.