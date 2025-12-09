J.B. Bickerstaff makes bold claim about Isaiah Stewart's impact on Detroit Pistons

In the modern-day NBA, the focus, the mentality of what is seen on social media, is mainly centered on high-octane offense, dunks and three-pointers from anywhere on the court.

Defense is often the secondary option, but it is the part of the game that makes or breaks a result and a championship, with the old saying of defense wins championships still holding firm in its essential message.

And Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff believes he has the best defender in the NBA, in the form of Isaiah Stewart.

"He's the best defensive center in the league, and it's not close,” Bickerstaff said. “And I think it's time that everybody who watches basketball recognizes it."

"It means a lot because he sees it every single day," Stewart added on Bickerstaff’s thoughts.

"He knows how much I care about defense and how I have a real passion for that side of the ball. He knows that and he appreciates that, and that means a lot to me."

And in today’s NBA, where defense is sometimes looked at as an afterthought, for those on the court – it’s still everything. Stewart demonstrates the versatility sorely needed for teams that love to play out on the perimeter.

A player who can protect the rim and play opponents on the three-point line, Stewart adapts to switches to disrupt his counterparts.

Stewart’s strong efforts led his teammates to put his name down for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

In November, Stewart was a finalist for Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month, an award that instead was claimed by the Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes.

Stewart currently averages 2.0 blocks per game this season, so far surpassing his 1.4 swats from last season. He is currently joint-second in the league behind Jay Huff of the Indiana Pacers, with 2.5.

He shares the second spot with Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards.

"How much he cares about it. There will never be a shot that goes up that Stew doesn’t contest," Ausar Thompson said of Stewart. "So, for him to sacrifice his body, put his body on the line every night — it’s beautiful to watch."

"He has always been big-time. I played against him in high school, and he was always a presence down there," Cade Cunningham added.

"We have put Stew in so many positions and made him have to figure it out, and he always does. His feel for the game and IQ are super slept on. He just knows where to be and when to be there. That's why he can make so many plays."