Winners and Losers From Detroit Pistons NBA Playoffs Game 1 Loss to Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons have finished licking their wounds after Sunday night’s stunning 112-101 Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic and now focus their attention on how to rebound in Game 2. In a game that they were outplayed from the opening tip and never once had the lead, several factors contributed to the Pistons' Game 1 loss.

With Game 1 in the books, here are the biggest winners and losers from what was the Pistons 11th consecutive home playoff loss, a streak that dates back to the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals.

Winner: Cade Cunningham

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Orlando Magic during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Despite the Game 1 loss, Cade Cunningham recorded a career-high playoff performance, scoring 39 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Pistons. The MVP chants were loud for Cunningham when he was at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter amid the Pistons' attempt to rally a comeback.

What came as a surprise to many in the Game 1 loss was the lack of support Cunningham received from the Pistons' depth that had thrived throughout the season. The only other Pistons player to score in double figures was Tobias Harris, who added 17 points.

Loser: Jalen Duren

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Following the loss, many Pistons fans placed the blame on Jalen Duren's shoulders for his no-show performance in Game 1. Duren recorded eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist in the loss as the Magic locked him down defensively from the start.

It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that Duren scored his first points of the night. All things considered, Sunday night's performance was not the one Pistons fans have been accustomed to seeing this season from the recently named finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

Winner: Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) talk during a timeout in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during a first round game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

From the start, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs were aggressive from both ends of the floor against the Pistons. Banchero won the battle between No. 1 overall picks against Cunningham, leading the Magic with 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Suggs also played a crucial role in the Magic’s Game 1 win, scoring 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists. His aggressive play on both ends of the floor from the opening tip ultimately set the tone for the Magic in Game 1.

Loser: Pistons Playoff Record At LCA

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Orlando Magic during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the Game 1 loss, the Pistons are still in search of that first playoff win at Little Caesars Arena. The loss to the Magic moves the Pistons' home playoff record to 0-9. The Pistons' 11-game home playoff losing streak is the longest in NBA history.

The Pistons' last home playoff victory came against the Boston Celtics in the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals. That season featured the Celtics winning the NBA title over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pistons look to rebound in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The tip-off between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with the game broadcast on ESPN.