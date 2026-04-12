Jalen Duren Headlines Detroit Pistons Injury Report Against Indiana Pacers

The Detroit Pistons will close out the regular season on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pistons, with a 59-22 overall record, will secure 60 wins with a victory over the Pacers on Sunday night.

While the Pistons have already secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, reaching 60 wins would be an incredible milestone for the team that just two seasons ago recorded its worst season in franchise history, losing 68 games.

Entering Sunday night’s regular-season finale, the Pistons and Pacers will be without key players. Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams ahead of Sunday night’s game.

Pistons Availability Report

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After leading the Pistons in its 118-100 road win over the Charlotte Hornets with 20 points on Friday night, Jalen Duren (knee) has been ruled out against the Pacers. Duren is the only player listed on the injury report for the Pistons ahead of Sunday night’s matchup.

Since returning from his collapsed lung injury, Cunningham has scored a combined 27 points in the Pistons two wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets. With Sunday night’s game the regular-season finale and the Pistons already having the No. 1 seed locked up, it’ll be interesting to see how much playing time Cunningham receives.

Pacers Availability Report

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers face their last game of what’s been a frustrating season without their star Tyrese Haliburton. The injury report for the matchup against the Pistons is long, as Andrew Nembhard (back), Aaron Nesmith (neck), Pascal Siakam (ankle), and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) are all out.

Pacers forward Jarace Walker (foot) is also a game-time decision. The Pacers enter their regular-season finale against the Pistons with a 19-62 overall record and are poised to take their chances at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to help them get back on track when Haliburton returns.

What to Watch For In Pistons Regular Season Finale

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Pacers enter their final game of the season, having lost four out of their last five games. The Pacers are in a much different spot than they were a season ago, when they were one win from securing an NBA championship in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Pacers on Sunday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pistons are 3-0 against the Pacers this year and look to secure the regular-season sweep.