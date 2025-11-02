NBA Announces the Reversal of a Technical Foul for Detroit Pistons
As the third quarter was playing out, Detroit Pistons assistant coach Luke Walton was assessed a technical foul during the team’s Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
The NBA reviewed the call in the following days and came to the conclusion that it should be reversed. The league announced the decision on Sunday afternoon.
via @NBAOfficial: Detroit assistant coach Luke Walton’s technical foul at 1:07 of the 3rd quarter on 10/29/25 (vs. ORL) has been rescinded upon league office review.
Walton joined the Pistons’ coaching staff ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He followed JB Bickerstaff to Michigan for the job after spending a couple of seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench. Walton has earned the title of lead assistant for the Pistons.
The player-turned-coach started his post-playing career in the NCAA. He became a player development coach in Los Angeles before getting his first NBA assistant job with the Golden State Warriors. In 2016, Walton became the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. He had a head coaching stint with the Sacramento Kings in 2019 before making his way to Bickerstaff in Cleveland.
Although Walton was issued the technical foul at the time, it didn’t make much of a difference.
Despite trailing from the start of the game, the Pistons managed to take control before halftime and wouldn’t look back. Detroit went on to defeat the struggling Magic with a 135-116 victory. The Pistons were led by Cade Cunningham, who produced a double-double with 30 points and 10 assists.
The veteran forward Tobias Harris had a stellar scoring outing by putting up 23 points in 30 minutes. The Pistons improved to 2-2 on the season before taking the trip to Mexico City for their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Once again, the Pistons were able to take care of business. Cunningham had a major playmaking night, dishing out 18 assists. He also scored 21 points in 37 minutes.
The veteran center Jalen Duren had a big scoring night, producing 33 points in 29 minutes. Duren logged a double-double by coming down with 10 rebounds.
After taking down the Mavericks on Saturday, the Pistons advanced to 4-2 on the season. They are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference’s third seed. Detroit will return to the court on Monday night to pay a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies.
