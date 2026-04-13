No. 1 Seeded Detroit Pistons Are Still Being Doubted Ahead of NBA Playoffs

Detroit finished the 2025–26 regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60–22 record—the third-most wins in franchise history and just the third 60-win season the organization has ever achieved.

Yet, despite that dominance, doubt lingers.

Odds makers have placed the Pistons as low as fourth to win the East, even after leading the conference from start to finish. They are currently listed 20 percent behind the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics.

They’ve been overlooked despite posting the best record in the East against Western Conference opponents (21–9) and the best road record in the conference (28–13).

And the recognition—or lack thereof—extends beyond team success.

Unless exceptions are granted, Cade Cunningham may not have the awards to match his performance due to the league’s 65-game rule. Jalen Duren could miss out on Most Improved Player honors. And despite a 14-win improvement over preseason projections—on top of a 30-game turnaround the year prior—head coach J. B. Bickerstaff appears to be an underdog for Coach of the Year.

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

From the outside, there are arguments to be made. There are other deserving candidates.

But slights are still slights—especially when the national conversation continues to question the legitimacy of what the Pistons have built.

Two years ago, this franchise lost 68 games.

Mar 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after a score next to center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, that same core has led Detroit to 60 wins.

That’s not just improvement. It’s unprecedented year over year growth.

But for this group, being overlooked has become a badge of honor.

It fuels them.

“No honors? Cool. We’ll just prove everyone wrong.”

There’s a visible swagger to this team—a quiet confidence that shows up in how they carry themselves. When the then-59-win Pistons went on the road and handled the Charlotte Hornets by 18—a team fighting to stay out of the play-in—the national reaction felt more like surprise than expectation.

Can anyone explain to me like I’m 5 how the Hornets are 5.5 favorites against a fully healthy Pistons team!?



I know Charlotte’s been good since the All-Star break but they’re 43-37 and the Pistons are 58-22, and everyone (besides maybe Huerter) is playing. -5.5 seems crazy — queen of hoops snark 👸🏻✡️🏀🧜‍♀️ (@layneashley222) April 10, 2026

Detroit was awesome tonight. Kicked the crap out of Charlotte. Really impressive. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 11, 2026

Man that was a big time road win by the Pistons. Just straight up bullies in the 4th quarter. From 14 wins to 44 wins to a chance at 60 wins on Sunday. What a journey. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) April 11, 2026

Inside Detroit’s locker room, it was just business.

After the win, Jalen Duren was seen signaling to teammates not to exchange postgame pleasantries — no handshakes, no daps — with a Hornets team that had built real tension with Detroit following their pre-All-Star break altercation.

Jalen Duren seemingly asked JB Bickerstaff to skip shaking hands with the Hornets tonight.



This rivalry is exactly what the NBA needs. (h/t @Fullcourtpass) pic.twitter.com/TpfV55KhpC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 11, 2026

That edge — that underlying aggression — is a microcosm of who the Pistons are.

Now, the stage shifts.

Game 1 of the Pistons’ playoff run tips off Sunday, April 19, at Little Caesars Arena. It marks the most consequential game for the franchise in nearly two decades.

And for one major reason: Detroit hasn’t won a home playoff game since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

After falling short in hard-fought home games against New York last postseason, the mission is clear this time around:

Protect home court.

Because now, they’ll have it—throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This current Pistons team is the third generation in franchise history to reach 60 wins.

The first group captured an NBA championship. The second fell in the Eastern Conference Finals. But both carried something this team is still chasing—respect.

Those teams were known. They were feared.

This group hasn’t earned that yet.

They don’t have a playoff series win. They don’t even have a home playoff victory to their name.

And that’s the reality.

June 15, 2004; Auburn Hills, MI; Detroit Pistons guard and NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups celebrates the 100-87 victory over the Lakers to win the NBA championship in Game 5 on June 15, 2004 at the Palace. Mandatory Credit: Julian H. Gonzalez/Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK | Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Pistons are going to win their first title since 2004, they’ll have to take it. Nothing will be given. In fact, much of the conversation around them suggests the opposite.

Some view them as a potential first-round upset—against teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, or Philadelphia 76ers, who are in the play-in.

Others around the league, including voices tied to Cleveland Cavaliers, have expressed confidence in a potential matchup — a reflection of how Detroit is still being viewed externally.

And then there’s the looming presence of the Boston Celtics—led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown—a team with proven championship DNA.

Still, what Detroit has built this season is undeniable.

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) and guard Ausar Thompson (9) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

They’ve exceeded expectations, developed internally, and risen into true contention. The Pistons finished as a top-10 offense and a top-three defense—a balance that typically defines serious postseason threats.

Inside that locker room, the belief is simple:

They have enough.

“Detroit vs. Everybody” isn’t just a slogan, it’s a mindset.

And the Pistons believe they have what it takes to exceed expectations, earn respect, and finish the job.