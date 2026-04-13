No. 1 Seeded Detroit Pistons Are Still Being Doubted Ahead of NBA Playoffs
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Detroit finished the 2025–26 regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60–22 record—the third-most wins in franchise history and just the third 60-win season the organization has ever achieved.
Yet, despite that dominance, doubt lingers.
Odds makers have placed the Pistons as low as fourth to win the East, even after leading the conference from start to finish. They are currently listed 20 percent behind the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics.
They’ve been overlooked despite posting the best record in the East against Western Conference opponents (21–9) and the best road record in the conference (28–13).
And the recognition—or lack thereof—extends beyond team success.
Unless exceptions are granted, Cade Cunningham may not have the awards to match his performance due to the league’s 65-game rule. Jalen Duren could miss out on Most Improved Player honors. And despite a 14-win improvement over preseason projections—on top of a 30-game turnaround the year prior—head coach J. B. Bickerstaff appears to be an underdog for Coach of the Year.
From the outside, there are arguments to be made. There are other deserving candidates.
But slights are still slights—especially when the national conversation continues to question the legitimacy of what the Pistons have built.
Two years ago, this franchise lost 68 games.
Now, that same core has led Detroit to 60 wins.
That’s not just improvement. It’s unprecedented year over year growth.
But for this group, being overlooked has become a badge of honor.
It fuels them.
“No honors? Cool. We’ll just prove everyone wrong.”
There’s a visible swagger to this team—a quiet confidence that shows up in how they carry themselves. When the then-59-win Pistons went on the road and handled the Charlotte Hornets by 18—a team fighting to stay out of the play-in—the national reaction felt more like surprise than expectation.
Inside Detroit’s locker room, it was just business.
After the win, Jalen Duren was seen signaling to teammates not to exchange postgame pleasantries — no handshakes, no daps — with a Hornets team that had built real tension with Detroit following their pre-All-Star break altercation.
That edge — that underlying aggression — is a microcosm of who the Pistons are.
Now, the stage shifts.
Game 1 of the Pistons’ playoff run tips off Sunday, April 19, at Little Caesars Arena. It marks the most consequential game for the franchise in nearly two decades.
And for one major reason: Detroit hasn’t won a home playoff game since Game 4 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
After falling short in hard-fought home games against New York last postseason, the mission is clear this time around:
Protect home court.
Because now, they’ll have it—throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.
This current Pistons team is the third generation in franchise history to reach 60 wins.
The first group captured an NBA championship. The second fell in the Eastern Conference Finals. But both carried something this team is still chasing—respect.
Those teams were known. They were feared.
This group hasn’t earned that yet.
They don’t have a playoff series win. They don’t even have a home playoff victory to their name.
And that’s the reality.
If the Pistons are going to win their first title since 2004, they’ll have to take it. Nothing will be given. In fact, much of the conversation around them suggests the opposite.
Some view them as a potential first-round upset—against teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, or Philadelphia 76ers, who are in the play-in.
Others around the league, including voices tied to Cleveland Cavaliers, have expressed confidence in a potential matchup — a reflection of how Detroit is still being viewed externally.
And then there’s the looming presence of the Boston Celtics—led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown—a team with proven championship DNA.
Still, what Detroit has built this season is undeniable.
They’ve exceeded expectations, developed internally, and risen into true contention. The Pistons finished as a top-10 offense and a top-three defense—a balance that typically defines serious postseason threats.
Inside that locker room, the belief is simple:
They have enough.
“Detroit vs. Everybody” isn’t just a slogan, it’s a mindset.
And the Pistons believe they have what it takes to exceed expectations, earn respect, and finish the job.
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Christopher Davis is a UCF Journalism graduate and former Associated Press writer covering the NBA, NFL, and UCF. He later contributed as a narrative writer for EA Sports College Football 25. A Detroit native and lifelong sports fan, he is the author of Master Key, an epic fantasy for young adults that blends anime, comics, sports, and culture—crafted to create the kind of story he always wished existed.Follow thelillakerboy