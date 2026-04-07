Pistons’ J.B. Bickerstaff Shares Promising Outlook on Cade Cunningham Before Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons could be closer to getting their two star attractions back than most people originally thought.

If so, what is already a dangerous Detroit Pistons team could become even more menacing with the playoffs in sight.

After Monday's 123-107 loss to the Orlando Magic, the Pistons have just three games left in the regular season campaign. There is a belief that both Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart will be back in the lineup before the playoffs begin, according to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Cunningham has been sidelined since March 19 as he recovers from a collapsed left lung, but he has now begun the return-to-play protocol.

Stewart, out since March 15 due to a left calf strain, was upgraded to doubtful before ultimately being ruled out on Monday.

Despite the uplifting news, Bickerstaff continues to play it safe. There is no exact date for their returns, but it’s likely it will be before the playoffs, which begin on April 18.

"Both of them are progressing. They are doing more and more each day," Bickerstaff said.

"With both of these things, it is always about how you respond the next day. I don't want to jump out there and say anything, but so far, so good. They are taking steps in the right direction."

Pistons have still thrived in their absence

Earlier in the season, the true beast in the East relied heavily on Cunningham’s offensive prowess, and there was heavy conversation about him being put in the MVP category.

It was briefly discussed about who would step up if Cunningham, who leads the team with 24.5 points and 9.9 assists per game, was absent, but the response Detroit has given to those questions has been emphatic.

They have won nine of their 12 games with Cunningham in the lineup, and they have won 10 of their last 13 without Stewart.

“We want everybody to feel like they're a part of it, everybody to get a touch,” Bickerstaff said when they clinched the No. 1 spot in the East in the win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“You know, the more we move the ball, just factually, and the analytics tell us that we're a much better basketball team when we move the basketball. So, you move the basketball, and everybody's going to get a chance to eat.

“It's how we approach the game. And what our guys have done a great job with throughout this season is staying present and staying in the moment. All we think about is, ‘What are we going to do today that's going to make us a better basketball team?’ We don't think about 10 games.”