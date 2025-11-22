Pistons look to win 12th straight against Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks look to stay above .500 against the hot Detroit Pistons without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out with a left groin strain. Detroit look to capture their twelfth straight win and their fourteenth overall.

The Doc Rivers-led Bucks currently are eleventh in the Eastern conference while the Pistons sit at the very top of the Eastern conference. The Pistons have an opportunity to assert their dominance against a vulnerable Bucks team in their home arena.

Detroit smells blood in the water and beating teams their supposed to beat is crucial in building their identity as a true powerhouse.

With their next four games being against teams currently outside of the top-eight in the East, this young Pistons squad has a chance to soar high rather than just glide above their conference.

Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the ball beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

How to watch the Detroit Pistons take on the Milwaukee Bucks

Watch the Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and the rest of the Pistons take on Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks this Saturday night at 8:00pm Eastern on NBA TV or FanDuel Sports Network TV Detroit. With Antetokounmpo out of this game with injury, look for Most Improved Player of the Year betting favorite Ryan Rollins and Myles Turner will lead the offensive workload for the Bucks.

This will be the first time these two Eastern conference Central division rivals matchup this season. The Pistons are coming off of a win against Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks while the Bucks are coming off of an overtime loss to Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Predictions and players to look out for

It's no secret the Bucks are missing their most important player. The Pistons' most recent win against the Hawks was also achieved without Atlanta's best player, Trae Young.

Fortunately for Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and company, that doesn't matter to them. Their job is to beat whoever is in front of them and that's exactly what ESPN expects them to do this Saturday night.

ESPN Analytics currently has the Pistons slated to defeat the Bucks with 71.1% chance to win the game. Detroit has accumulated these odds behind the offensive leadership of their team MVP Cade Cunningham.

The star guard out of Oklahoma State is averaging 27.3 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds on the season. Emerging superstar center Jalen Duren also looks to achieve his sixth double-double with eleven rebounds or more in seven games. Two-way contract guard Daniss Jenkins also looks to continue his surprising start to the NBA season

Injuries

As stated previously, two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be missing this game due to a lower left groin strain. Forward Taurean Prince and guard Kevin Porter Jr. are also out for this game against the Pistons, with the latter expected to return before the end of the month.

Despite the run they've been on, Detroit is dealing with some injuries to veteran scorers. Guard Caris LeVert is out with an ankle injury, forward Tobias Harris remains out with an ankle injury, and guard Jaden Ivey is close to returning from a broken fibula suffered this past January. Both Harris and Ivey were recently recalled from G-League to ramp up a return to the court.