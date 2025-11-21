Pistons ownership reportedly not afraid to let front office make big move

ESPN published an article Thursday morning detailing what kind of future Detroit can capitalize on. The team has control of their draft picks for the next seven years and multiple large contracts on expiring deals waiting to be unloaded next season for open cap space.

With the Pistons sitting on top of the Eastern conference at 13-2, fans have enthusiastically began to wonder whether it's time to unload some assets for a proven star or should the team as its constructed have the chance to play a full season together, considering the early dominance.

Pistons front office reportedly has their mind made up at the moment according to ESPN.

Pistons front office wants to see this team perform

Since singing Trajan Langdon from New Orleans as the new Detroit Pistons general manager, it's evident that there's a clear plan in place for the Pistons to succeed. Langdon and the rest of Pistons front office being patient with their approach to this roster during the season.

"There's an internal desire to see this group together before pressing the fast-forward button...sources told ESPN." Vincent Goodwill

Many Pistons fans might argue they deserve to see how this team performs deeper into the season. The team hasn't had a start as well as this one since 2005 when Ben and Rasheed Wallace dominated the paint on a regular basis. The hot start has only exponentially increased curiosity and interest in how this team performs.

Pistons ownership will commit if front office commits

Despite picking up where former Pistons general manager Troy Weaver left off, Langdon has done a great job of not messing with what's been built so far in Detroit. The top-seeded Pistons have control of their first round draft pick over the next seven years for the first time since November 2020 and they also have fourteen second round picks available to trade.

"But ownership, sources told ESPN, isn't afraid of making a large commitment should the front office come with a proposal. Seeing if Ivey makes a star leap similar to Duren's will be fascinating, especially as the Pistons will know more about themselves through the remainder of 2025, with a difficult West Coast trip coming at the end of December."

If Langdon and the rest of the Pistons front office get a large deal done for a proven star or set of stars done, it's likely ownership will back the front office, but the main priority is developing the squad they have currently and seeing what they're capable of.

Pistons front office wants to see their young core blossom together throughout the first half of this season.

Four-year center Jalen Duren is averaging a 20-point double-double for the first time in his career, Cade Cunningham is a top-5 MVP candidate at the moment, and the team is the main powerhouse in their conference.

This is the kind of potential that generates a "What If?" scenario if it's not fully maximized and Pistons fans have been too patient for a long time to not see what this team can do together.

