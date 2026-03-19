Three Detroit Pistons Players That Must Step Up Without Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons' worst fears came true on Thursday morning as the team received devastating injury news about their star Cade Cunningham. After leaving the first quarter of Tuesday’s 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards with back spasms, Cunningham is now expected to miss an extended period of time with a collapsed lung, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The way things stand right now, as the Pistons prepare to take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, Detroit is not sure how long Cunningham will be out. There is, however, optimism that he could be back for the playoffs, Charania said on ESPN's GetUp on Thursday morning.

While Cunningham is out for the Pistons, Detroit is 3.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining in the regular season. The Pistons will need these three players to step up moving forward if they hope to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Duren

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With Cunningham out, Jalen Duren now emerges as the team leader for the Pistons. Duren has had a remarkable season for the Pistons, stepping up in multiple ways. Leading the team without Cunningham will be a true test of his leadership.

Duren is having arguably the best season of his NBA career and is among the top contenders to be awarded the league's Most Improved Player of the Year. Entering Thursday night’s matchup against the Wizards, Duren is averaging 19.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Pistons.

In the games where Cunningham isn’t the team’s leader, it’s, for the most part, Duren that leads the way for the Pistons, and that will be the case for Detroit while he is out.

Tobias Harris

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) takes a shot before a game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Pistons' third-leading scorer, forward Tobias Harris, has now taken on a bigger role with the latest news surrounding Cunningham. Harris is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game for the Pistons.

Harris's consistency on both ends of the floor for the Pistons is pivotal for the team moving forward, as throughout his career, he has shown flashes of inconsistency that have plagued previous teams he has been on. Just ask the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dannis Jenkins

Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Pistons guard Dannis Jenkins has shown promising strides this season, and with Cunningham out, he looks to take a major step forward in an extended role. Following Cunningham leaving Tuesday’s game, Jenkins saw extended minutes at the guard position and finished with an impressive 15 points, seven assists, and two rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.

Jenkins is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 rebounds this season for the Pistons, and with Cunningham out, his performances could have a major impact on Detroit moving forward.