3 Adjustments That Will Determine Detroit Pistons Game 6 Fate vs. Cavaliers

It’s win or go home for the Detroit Pistons.

That’s what head coach J.B Bickerstaff and the players will have engraved on their minds ahead of Friday’s crunch Game 6 battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The stakes are higher than ever, and there is no margin for error.

That said, what adjustments do the Pistons have to make for Friday’s clash, coming out of a disappointing loss in Game 5, where they had the game won, only to let Cleveland make a crucial run and take over in overtime to steal one.

Cunningham needs help

Cade Cunningham returned from a collapsed lung in early April and has pretty much gone headfirst into action in the playoffs. A brutal seven-game series with the Orlando Magic, followed by a tiring round against the Cavs, is taking its toll on him.

In overtime, Cunningham couldn’t get it going, but it’s of no real fault of his own; he needs help.

The big two are Jalen Duren, who was dominated by Jarrett Allen in Game 5 and veteran Tobias Harris, who needs to restart his 20-point streak, which ended in Wednesday’s loss.

Will the real Ausar Thompson please stand up

With rap icon and Detroit native Eminem sitting in the front row for Game 5, he witnessed Ausar Thompson get it done on the defensive end.

He completely neutralized Donovan Mitchell, finishing with four steals and three blocks to continue building on what has been an impressive playoffs. When he’s on the floor, the Pistons take on a clear defensive identity — generating turnovers, contesting shots, and creating transition opportunities for Detroit’s offense.

That is mainly down to his athleticism and quick thinking. The hallmarks of a good defender. On the other hand, Thompson’s offensive limitations are a major problem for the Pistons. In the half-court, he provides virtually no scoring threat.

Defenders completely ignore him beyond the arc, which creates significant issues for Detroit’s spacing. If Evan Mobley is guarding him, Mobley can freely sag off and disrupt everything around the rim. And when players like James Harden or Donovan Mitchell are matched up with Thompson, they’re able to conserve energy because he’s unlikely to be involved in the offense.

Simply put, Thompson needs to be more involved. Attack the basket, use that athleticism to your advantage.

Possible return of Robinson could be massive

Duncan Robinson’s absence in Game 5 due to a lower back injury was damaging for Detroit, who missed his three-point threat and overall spacing of the floor.

Robinson, who averages 12.2 points so far in the playoffs, has been updated to questionable for Friday night in Cleveland, which will give the Pistons more scoring depth they sorely need.

Especially for Cunningham, who could be running on fumes if Game 6 goes to the wire.