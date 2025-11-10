All Pistons

Thriving Pistons Hit With Another Setback vs Wizards

Ausar Thompson has been ruled out.

Justin Grasso


Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Going into their Monday night matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons ruled out yet another key player.

Ausar Thompson reportedly sprained his ankle in Sunday night’s Detroit victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. As a result, the Pistons ruled out the defensive star for the second night of a back-to-back set.

Thompson is far from the only player to miss action on Monday. The Pistons have been without several players over the past few games. The starting forward, Tobias Harris, has been dealing with an ankle sprain, which has kept him off the court for the past four games. Monday’s action will mark the sixth absence in a row.

Prior to going down, Harris was averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while shooting 39 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc.

As for Thompson, he’s been having a career year in all key areas. Throughout his first 10 games, Thompson has posted averages of 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He’s shooting 50 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.

Beyond the starters who played recently, the Pistons also ruled out Caris LeVert. Since the start of the season, LeVert has been dealing with a lower-body injury, which has forced him to miss several games over time. On Sunday, LeVert was a part of the action, but the Pistons ruled him out due to knee injury management.

In addition, the Pistons will be without Isaiah Stewart, who is dealing with an ankle sprain over the last game. They will also continue to miss Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser, who have been delayed in making their debut for the 2025-2026 season.

