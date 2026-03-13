How Detroit Pistons Look To Build Off Team Chemistry Against Memphis Grizzlies

The Detroit Pistons are back on track. Following a season-long four-game losing streak, the Pistons have now won two straight games, the latest a dominating 131-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons' team chemistry was on full display in the win over the 76ers, as seven players scored in double figures for Detroit, with star Cade Cunningham surprisingly not being one of them. Duncan Robinson led the way for the Pistons, scoring 19 points, four assists, and two rebounds, on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

How Pistons Look To Build Off Their Win Against 76ers

Mar 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (20) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Entering their Friday night home matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pistons look to build off the team chemistry that they put on display in the win over the 76ers. Following the win over the 76ers, the Pistons hold a 47-18 overall record and strengthened their lead over the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to 4.5 games.

Team chemistry, especially the performance of the Pistons' depth, will play a crucial role in Detroit making a run to the NBA Finals this season.

While both Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have shown phenomenal leadership for the Pistons this season, several other players must step up for Detroit to reach its championship goals.

The Grizzlies Recent Struggles

Mar 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies enter Friday night’s road matchup against the Pistons with a 23-42 overall record. They are currently on a six-game losing streak, which has taken them out of consideration for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies' struggles come after the decision to trade Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline and the recent elbow injury to star guard Ja Morant, who hasn’t played since Jan. 21. In both of their absence, the Grizzlies have been led by Ty Jerome, who leads the team averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

The Grizzlies are currently 7.5 games back of the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot. A win over the Pistons would give the Grizzlies the much-needed momentum they need to get back in the conversation for the play-in.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena between the Pistons and Grizzlies is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will be the final of two between the Pistons and Grizzlies this season. The Pistons won the first matchup, beating the Grizzlies 114-106 back on Nov. 3.