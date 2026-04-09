What Cade Cunningham’s Return Means for Detroit Pistons' Playoff Rotation

The axis in which the Detroit Pistons revolve around returned to the lineup Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks and fans couldn't have more optimism for their Pistons going into the postseason.

While Cunningham was away from the team for almost a month, other players stepped up into larger roles they felt comfortable in. Daniss Jenkins shouldered the load of leading the Pistons offense out on the perimeter. Marcus Sasser saw a noticeable jump in his minutes in Cunningham's and he capitalized by shooting well from behind the arc.

Newly-acquired guard Kevin Huerter finally got comfortable in a role that he's used to after playing 20 or more minutes in 11 straight games.

Cunningham is a gravitational force on offense. He demands so much attention and scheming because of how dominant he can be with the ball in his hands. However, his return shouldn't diminish the roles of those who have provided much-needed skillsets to this championship-contending Pistons team.

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) defends Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Daniss Jenkins can't fall back

Daniss Jenkins stepped up in a big way during Cunningham's absence. Every time Jenkins has been given consistent playing time, he has shined in big ways. In three games during this month of April without Cunningham, Jenkins averaged 20 points, 9.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 34.3 minutes. In Thursday night's dominant win over a rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks team, Jenkins played just 20 minutes, scored nine points, snagged five rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Jenkins has been productive and reliable as a perimeter ball-handler all season. Jenkins has proven he can initiate the offense and make decisions with the ball in his hands quickly. He's a confident shooter from behind the arc, but he's also swift and decisive around the rim. Jenkins' shot selection is purposeful and tactical. He knows how to manipulate defenses and individual matchups in order to generate free throw attempts for himself.

Cunningham's return should not mean Jenkins reverts to averaging 20.3 minutes. The playoffs should make stars out of players on all teams, whether it's in victory or defeat. Jenkins has earned playing time alongside Cunningham.

Jenkins has proven he can be an efficient scoring option on the perimeter while Cunningham routinely bruises his way through defenders by driving through with power the lane and in the post. Duncan Robinson provides a very specific skillset to the lineup. Robinson provides a specific way of scoring and moving around the court. Jenkins provides much more versatility on both sides, more ways of generating offense compared to Robinson or Huerter, and more clutch time playmaking as well.

It's time to make big shots

The Detroit Pistons are going to finish the regular season within the bottom half of the NBA in three point efficiency and volume. They'll likely finish No. 29 in three point attempts per game during the regular season. The Pistons clearly have a formula that has worked for them over the past two seasons.

However, the NBA postseason is a different beast to endure. Teams are faster and more strategic about how to attack teams. In an era of pace, spacing, and runs, teams get hot and cold much quicker in the playoffs. The Pistons do have the personnel to matchup with teams from three-point range. Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, Daniss Jenkins, Marcus Sasser, and Caris LeVert are comfortable three-point shooters with built-in green lights into their mindset and skillset.

They need to be coached into shooting more than what they've averaged throughout this regular season. Cunningham is going to generate a lot of gravity and focus against playoff opponents. Coaches are going to scheme their defenses around cutting the head off of the Detroit Pistons offense, which starts with Cunningham.

Teammates need to mentally and physically prepared to be wide open off of Cunningham drives and post-ups in a playoff game. Opposing teams are planning their games around the Pistons being a poor shooting team this season, which is something Detroit should capitalize on by playing the shooters they have as often as possible without compromising the identity that has gotten them this far.