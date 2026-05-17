3 Things Detroit Pistons Need To Do To Win Game 7

The two best words in all of sports, Game 7.

For the second time this postseason, the Detroit Pistons will host a Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena, this time against their bitter division rival, the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the right to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, which would be the franchise's first since 2008.

The Pistons forced a Game 7 with their impressive 115-94 Game 6 road win at Rocket Arena on Friday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Facing elimination this postseason, the Pistons have been phenomenal, going 4-0, and look to continue that streak by advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Cavaliers.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham expects LCA to be a madhouse for Sunday night’s Game 7 against the Cavaliers, and Detroit hopes to benefit from the energy of their home crowd. Ahead of Sunday night’s Game 7, here are three things the Pistons must do to defeat the Cavaliers.

Building Off Team Chemistry From Game 6

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons' team chemistry and bench production were among the biggest reasons why Detroit was able to force a Game 7 against the Cavaliers. While Cade Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons, scoring 21 points, eight assists, and two rebounds, he received much-needed support as five other Detroit players scored in double figures.

The Pistons' bench was the difference and could again be a deciding factor in Game 7 against the Cavaliers. Detroit’s bench outscored Cleveland 48-19 in Game 6, with Paul Reed (17 points) and Duncan Robinson (14 points) highlighting an impressive performance for the Pistons.

Heading into Game 7, the Pistons will also look to Daniss Jenkins and Ausar Thompson, who scored in double figures in Game 6, and even Jalen Duren, who had an encouraging performance despite his recent struggles, scoring 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Tobias Harris aims to bounce back in Game 7 as well after being held to six points, five rebounds, and three assists, on 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

Defense Against Donovan Mitchell and James Harden

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons' defense locked down both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in Game 6. Limiting the Cavaliers duo in Game 7 will be another one of the biggest keys for the Pistons to earn the victory. Despite Harden leading the Cavaliers with 23 points in Game 6, the Pistons' defense forced him to commit eight turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell also struggled shooting from the field in Game 6, going 6-of-20 with 18 points. For the Cavaliers to break the Pistons fans' hearts in Game 7, the duo of Mitchell and Harden will look to put on a show as they did in Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland. That is something the Pistons must avoid.

For the Cavaliers, turnovers plagued them in the Game 6 loss, and that's something the Pistons will push to exploit in Game 7, as they are one of the best teams in the NBA in turning defense into offense.

Feed Off Energy Of Home Crowd

With Game 7 expected to be a hostile environment, the Pistons aim to feed off the energy of their home crowd and get off to a strong start. Getting off to a strong start and sending LCA into a frenzy early on will help set the tone for the Pistons in Game 7.

As they did during several moments in Game 5, the Cavaliers would love to take the energy out of LCA by going on multiple scoring runs. The Game 7 matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers has the potential to feature several momentum shifts, and the crowd will play a huge role in the Pistons' play.