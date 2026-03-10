Which Pistons Role Players Need to Step Up Amid Current Losing Streak

In what has been a remarkable season, the Detroit Pistons are in the midst of their longest losing streak this year, as the team, for the first time, is battling through its first true test of adversity.

Following their 121-110 loss to the Miami Heat, the Pistons have now lost four straight games. The Pistons' current losing streak has raised several questions about the team moving forward and how they can rebound in the final stretch of the season.

The Boston Celtics, with the return of their star Jayson Tatum, have now reached 2.5 games back of the Pistons for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics inching closer to the top spot in the East has Pistons fans concerned about the team’s direction in the regular season and in the postseason.

While Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have been phenomenal all season for the Pistons, the biggest key for Detroit’s ability to advance in the postseason is the consistency of their role players. During their four-game losing streak, the Pistons' depth has struggled.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which three role players need to step up for the Pistons to snap their current four-game losing streak?

Tobias Harris

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena.

Throughout his NBA career, Tobias Harris has proven to be a reliable role player, however he's also shown flashes of inconsistency. Just ask Philadelphia 76ers fans, who Harris played for from 2018 to 2023. In the Pistons' recent loss to the Miami Heat, Harris scored nine points, three blocks, and one rebound.

As the team’s third leading scorer, Harris has the opportunity to be a difference maker for the Pistons. His offensive performance, along with Cunningham’s and Duren’s, will fuel a playoff run for the Pistons. One poor performance by Harris in a postseason game could be the difference between the Pistons winning a playoff series and being eliminated.

Paul Reed

Feb 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons center Paul Reed (7) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

With the ankle injury to Ausar Thompson, Pistons forward Paul Reed has received more playing time and has looked impressive in the loss to the Heat, scoring 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one block.

With Thompson officially ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Nets, as his evaluation to return is day-to-day, it presents the opportunity for Reed to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Reed has shown impressive strides for the Pistons defensively this season, and he looks to continue to make an impact with the postseason race heating up.

Duncan Robinson

Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

Since returning from the NBA All-Star Break, the Detroit Pistons have been struggling from three-point range. The Pistons' poor three-point shooting is one of the team’s weaknesses that several top Eastern Conference teams, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks, look to capitalize on in a potential playoff series against Detroit.

Pistons forward Duncan Robinson is one of the players on the team’s roster who can solve Detroit’s three-point shooting struggles. Robinson is shooting 39.2 percent from three-point range this season for the Pistons.

In three of the Pistons' last five games, Robinson has shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Robinson’s three-point shooting consistency can help Detroit get back on track offensively as a team, and that starts by ending their losing skid against the Nets.