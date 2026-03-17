Why Detroit Pistons Will Be Without Isaiah Stewart For At Least One More Week

Ahead of Tuesday night’s road matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons received an unfortunate injury update regarding one of their top players. According to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf sprain and will be out for a week.

Stewart missed the Pistons' recent 119-108 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, and last played in Friday’s 126-110 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. In that game, Stewart played 20 minutes, scoring 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and a block against the Grizzlies.

When Could Isaiah Stewart Return For Pistons?

Feb 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during player introductions before their game against the Denver Nuggets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Pistons fans are hoping that when Stewart gets re-evaluated for his calf sprain a week from now, he can get back on the court. Since returning from his seven-game suspension for his role in the fight against the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 9, Stewart has made a massive impact for the Pistons off the bench.

Stewart has scored in double figures in five of the seven games since his return from suspension, which included an impressive performance in the Pistons 121-106 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the loss to the Spurs, Stewart scored 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Despite his antics on the court, Stewart’s toughness and grit resemble the identity of the Pistons and are one of several reasons why Detroit currently holds the best record in the Eastern Conference at 48-19 heading towards the final stretch of the regular season.

Stewart's Recent Impact For Detroit Pistons

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This season for the Pistons, Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, in his sixth year with Detroit. Entering Tuesday night’s matchup against the Wizards, the Pistons are overwhelming favorites to win.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Pistons are 19.5-point favorites over the Wizards. While the Pistons shouldn’t have much trouble beating the Wizards without Stewart, his absence will be felt when Detroit faces off against the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at home, before he is reevaluated for his calf sprain.

Certainly, the Pistons will be thankful to get him back for a postseason push.

The first of two road matchups this week between the Pistons and Wizards at Capital One Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET tonight. The Wizards are looking to end a 12-game losing streak tonight after losing 125-117 to the Warriors at home on Monday night.