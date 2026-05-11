3 Things Detroit Pistons Must Improve Ahead of Game 4 Against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons will look to bounce back after losing game three to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Pistons sweeping the Cavs was always going to be a tall order, but a gentleman's sweep is still on the table for Detroit.

The Pistons will have to clean up a few things in game four following their game three loss to the Cavs.

Pistons must keep containment on Donovan Mitchell

The Pistons allowed Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell to log 35 points on 13-24 efficiency from the floor. Pistons star Cade Cunningham tried to keep up with Mitchell, and was able to log 27 points in 39 minutes on the floor, but he also turned the ball over on eight occasions.

Pistons must get more production from bench players

The Pistons bench once again left a lot to be desired, and Detroit will need more production off of their bench then what they got in game three. Isaiah Stewart managed just four points in nine minutes, while Javonte Green went 1-4 from beyond the arc for his only three points of the game in 11 minutes. Daniss Jenkins had an uncharacteristically poor game, logging just two points in 18 minutes of time on the floor while going 0-3 from beyond the arc.

The Pistons big men weren't as effective on the glass in game three as prior games this playoffs, as Jalen Duren managed to haul in just four rebounds while Tobias Harris brought in five. The Pistons will need to dominate the glass in game four, and asking Cade Cunningham to log another double digit rebound performance will be a lot to ask of the young star who will be focused on scoring.

Pistons must force Cavs into bad shot selections

The Pistons were able to win games one and two by forcing the Cavaliers into bad shot selections, but it seemed Cleveland was getting everything they wanted in game three, as the Cavaliers shot a whopping 58 percent from the floor while the Pistons shot just 45 percent from the floor.

The Pistons and Cavaliers face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. for game four in Cleveland.

The game tonight can be watched on NBC and Peacock. If the Pistons are to go on and win the series, it will be imperative they do it in as few games as possible, as the New York Knicks have already won their semifinal series and will get extra rest ahead of the Eastern Conference finals.