Detroit Pistons Season on the Line Against Orlando Magic in Game 5

The Detroit Pistons are now facing a do-or-die situation, as they trail in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs to the Orlando Magic 3-1.

The Pistons have been stunned by the Magic so far this round, and have lost games one, three, and four to the Magic.

The Pistons will now have to beat the Magic three times in a row, two of which would take place in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons Have Lost Production From Starting Five in Series

The Pistons have lost production from their starting five since the playoffs began, and went from five players averaging double digit points to just three, with guard Cade Cunningham shouldering the load by averaging 29.5 points per game. Perhaps the most shocking is the production from center Jalen Duren, who went from averaging 19.5 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game in the regular season, to 9.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the postseason so far.

The Pistons will get a chance to turn the momentum in their favor tonight at 7:00 p.m. when they face off against the Magic in Detroit.

The Pistons will have to key in on stopping Desmond Bane, who has been averaging 19 points and is the Magic’s second-highest scorer per game in the postseason. Bane had 22 points in game four on 5-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Pistons Have Lost Rebounding Battle in Three of Four Games

The Pistons will have to find a way to gain some momentum on the defensive and offensive glass. The Magic have out-rebounded the Pistons in three of the four games played between the sides in the first round. Wendell Carter Jr. has been an unstoppable force on the glass for the Magic, as he logged 17 rebounds in game three and 11 rebounds in game four.

Pistons Three-Point Shooting Leaves a lot to be Desired

While the Pistons have had trouble on the glass in this series, their three point shooting has left a lot to be desired as well. Cunningham shot 3-11 from beyond the arc in game four as Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson went a combined 1-11 from range.

The Pistons will face off against the Magic tonight in a game they must win to keep their season alive and avoid an upset in the first round. Game five tips off in Detroit at 7:00 p.m. and can be watched on Prime Video.