One Current Pistons Player Whose Starting Spot is on Life Support After Free Agency

The Detroit Pistons will tip off the 2026-27 NBA season with some new faces on their roster.

While a majority of Pistons fans are making their frustration known about how general manager Trajan Langdon has handled the offseason and how other teams being more aggressive have caused Detroit to be leapfrogged in the Eastern Conference, a select few of the team's additions could earn a starting role next season.

Notable additions this offseason for the Pistons include Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, and forward Taurean Prince and Gary Harris from the Milwaukee Bucks.

While not the most exciting additions for Pistons fans, this new group of players could cause this one Detroit starter to lose his spot in the starting lineup next season. Here’s a look at who that Pistons player could be.

Why Duncan Robinson Could Lose Starting Spot

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this offseason, there were rumors about whether guard Duncan Robinson would be on the Pistons roster next season. However, pending another move, Robinson is likely to stay put for Detroit. For a Pistons team that has been among the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA, it’s been Robinson who has led Detroit from beyond the arc at 41.0 percent.

In addition to this, Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Pistons. The one addition for the Pistons' offseason that could challenge Robinson for his starting spot is Isaiah Joe.

Robinson and Joe both share similar qualities as players, as they are both excellent three-point shooters. Joe brings NBA championship experience to the Pistons as he’s spent the last four seasons of his career with the Thunder. Joe finished the 2025-26 NBA regular season averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, while shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

In the postseason, Joe's percentage from beyond the arc increased to 34.8 percent, while Robinson shot 45.6 percent from the three-point range. The way things stand right now, Robinson’s starting spot in the Pistons lineup should be safe.

However, a strong showing to start the season for the former Thunder guard, and he could build a case to take the starting role from Robinson.

Pistons Projected Lineup For 2026-27 Season

As for the other Pistons offseason additions, John Collins is expected to take one of the starting forward spots following the departure of veteran Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs. Prince will also become a critical piece of the Pistons' rotation at the forward position.

Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson will remain starters for the 2026-27 season, while Jalen Duren, depending on when his ongoing contract extension fiasco is resolved, will be back in the starting lineup if he stays with the Pistons.