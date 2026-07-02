Tobias Harris Departs Detroit To Join Victor Wembanyama and Spurs

Tobias Harris’ second stint with the Detroit Pistons has come to an end as he’ll be departing the Motor City after two seasons to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Harris agreed to a two-year, $31 million contract with the Spurs on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. With the deal, Harris joins the Western Conference Champion Spurs and looks to be that veteran piece for a young San Antonio team that fell to the New York Knicks in five games in the NBA Finals.

Tobias Harris' Second Stint With Pistons

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the last two seasons with the Pistons, Harris appeared in 136 games, averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Unlike his first stint with the Pistons, which lasted from 2015 to 2018 before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris proved to be a true veteran leader for a young Pistons squad.

When Harris returned to Detroit for the 2024-25 NBA season, the Pistons were coming off their worst year in franchise history, finishing with a 14-68 overall record. Courtesy of his leadership, the Pistons went from the worst team in the NBA to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in two short seasons.

During the postseason, Harris played a massive role in helping the Pistons come back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Orlando Magic, in which he scored 20-plus points in five straight games. This included arguably his best performance of the postseason, scoring 30 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the Pistons' closeout 116-94 Game 7 win over the Orlando Magic in their first-round series.

Over the course of the Pistons' two playoff series against the Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harris averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for Detroit. This was second on the team, only behind Cade Cunningham.

John Collins Now Becomes Pistons Veteran Leader

Mar 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Harris off to San Antonio, former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins now steps into the veteran leader role for the Pistons. Detroit and Collins reached an agreement on a three-year, $51 million contract Wednesday morning as the 10-year vet makes the Pistons his fourth NBA team.

Last season with the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Can Collins have a similar impact to the one that Harris had?