With July winding down and the NBA Summer League wrapping up in Las Vegas, the Detroit Pistons could look to add another free agent to their roster. However, time is running out for the Pistons to get the extra player they need.

Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon has made moves this offseason for Detroit that have received mixed reactions from the fanbase. Some wish that Langdon had done and should still do more to help improve the Pistons' roster to help put them in the best position to compete for and win their first NBA championship since 2004.

The Pistons, fresh off earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, made key improvements to their three-point shooting with trades that acquired former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince.

The Pistons also signed Los Angeles Clippers veteran forward John Collins to a three-year deal worth $51 million following Tobias Harris' departure to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Looking to make a deeper run in the postseason next season, the Pistons would benefit from adding even more shooting support around their franchise star Cade Cunningham. One of those players the Pistons could pursue is Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson.

What Peyton Watson Would Bring to Pistons

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season with the Nuggets, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Watson’s fourth season with the Nuggets was ultimately cut short after he suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. This kept Watson out of the postseason, which ended in the first round as the Nuggets fell in six games to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

More depth at the guard position will take the pressure off Cunningham next season, and Watson could be the perfect addition to fill that void. Watson also shot 41.1 percent from three-point range last season, which would further strengthen the Pistons' efforts to improve from beyond the arc.

Watson is a player who has gotten better every season he's been in the NBA, and it's a trend he looks to continue whether he stays with the Nuggets, goes to the Pistons, or another team. With the Pistons' youth continuing to come into form, adding another young, talented player like Watson will only strengthen the roster and the team's overall depth.

How Do Pistons Land Watson in Free Agency?

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets will be pushing hard to extend Watson, but that doesn’t mean other NBA teams like the Pistons can't still sign him. The Pistons have the cap space to add Watson, as they’ve not yet reached an agreement with their star center, Jalen Duren.

Like Duren, Watson is a restricted free agent, and the Pistons could either offer him a deal that the Nuggets would have to match or acquire him through a sign-and-trade.