3 Moves the Detroit Pistons Need to Make Before Training Camp

Ahead of the Detroit Pistons’ training camp, there are still lingering questions about the shape of their roster and what they need to do before they gather to prepare for the new season.

It was widely expected that the Pistons would make a statement in the offseason by adding a secondary scorer to help Cade Cunningham and build a roster around him and Jalen Duren, whom Detroit needed to re-sign in order to commit to a long-term future.

So far, none of those tasks has been achieved. So, as training camp is due to commence, what does the Pistons need to do to get up to speed?

Resolve the contract extension of Jalen Duren

It’s at the top of the list and has been for a while now. Rather embarrassingly, it’s been dragged on for far too long.

Detroit's biggest contract question is solely based on Duren, who is eligible for a lucrative rookie-scale extension. Duren is seeking a long-term commitment, but the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to offer a full max contract after his postseason production rapidly declined following a tremendous regular season.

Finding common ground will be crucial for Detroit to secure one of its foundational young players and avoid a contract saga that has hung over the Pistons for the entirety of this offseason.

Sign a solid scoring free agent

The Pistons have already improved their three-point shooting threat and floor spacing, mainly with the addition of Isaiah Joe, but the roster still lacks a reliable secondary playmaker to ease the pressure off Cunningham.

With the situation surrounding Duren still unresolved, Detroit could look to use its remaining salary flexibility to target a proven veteran such as DeMar DeRozan on a short-term deal.

Getting DeRozan would mean having an experienced scorer and facilitator who would strengthen the Pistons’ second unit and provide another option in late-game situations.

Turn tradable contracts into roster upgrades

As mentioned by Pistons on SI writer Caden Handwork, Detroit's offseason additions have so far given the roster better shooting options.

But they've also created a crowded rotation in the backcourt and on the wing. Players like Duncan Robinson, Kevin Huerter, and Taurean Prince are all under contract, so the Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, has the depth needed to explore trades to consolidate that.

Packaging one or more of those movable contracts in exchange for an impact player in the frontcourt would help even the roster out and further strengthen the supporting cast around Cunningham.