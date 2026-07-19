One Young Player Who Should Be Thrilled About the Detroit Pistons Offseason

The Detroit Pistons offseason hasn’t gone the way that many had thought it would go, but that doesn’t mean it’s doom and gloom.

There will be some new faces in Detroit with Isaiah Joe, John Collins, and Ebuka Okorie entering the fray, but is it enough to address the gaps that held them back last season?

The two most obvious issues were shooting and playmaking. Anyone who watched the Pistons could see it. The Pistons had built their identity around their defence and fast-break play, but once the game slowed into the half-court, the offense often ground to a halt, with Cade Cunningham the only real danger.

The additions of Collins and Joe will help space the floor and improve the half-court offense, but it’s 19-year-old Okorie who will aim to make a statement in his rookie season. He’s already begun to make his case in the NBA Summer League, but is still a work in progress. No doubt, he’ll be looking forward to proving his worth when the regular season begins.

Okorie has the tools but needs to use them properly

Going into this year’s Summer League, the Pistons had one of the deeper rosters but still fell short. However, it’s about the rookies and breakthrough players and how they take to the NBA-style of play, physicality and speed.

Okorie has lived up to his reputation as a relentless attacking player. Through his first three Summer League games, his speed has been obvious. Time and again, he's blown past defenders with an explosive first step, devious hesitation moves and the ability to adjust flawlessly.

Point-wise, Okorie has enjoyed double figures in each outing while playing as the primary playmaker. On the defensive end, he's been disruptive, applying consistent pressure and piling up steals.

In his first three games, Okorie posted 16.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.7 turnovers per game; his shooting had been erratic, going 35% from the field and a woeful 16% from three.

However, the guard showed the Pistons what he is capable of in his fourth game against the Miami Heat. Despite it being a 101-87 loss, Okorie amassed a game-high 29 points, going 9-for-20 from the floor.

That performance shows that Okorie can be unstoppable when in the groove. In his first three games, he shot a subpar 15-for-52, but showed his full arsenal of quick first steps, while getting good scores, drawing contact and faking the defense with effective hesitations.

Okorie will look to provide what Detroit need and that is speed and control, especially in the half-court. If he provides that, then the Pistons will have got themselves a diamond.