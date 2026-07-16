Jalen Duren Makes It Clear He Wants Out of Detroit After Pistons Qualifying Offer

It seems that the standoff between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren has boiled over into frustration.

It comes after Duren earned All-NBA Third Team honors last season, making him eligible for either a maximum or supermax contract if he and the Pistons reach an agreement.

However, Detroit is apprehensive about offering the young center that kind of deal despite Duren averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.

But his output dropped significantly over Detroit's playoff run, which saw them dumped out in the semifinals, a downturn that appears to have shrunk his value. Despite Duren’s desire for his preferred contract, the Pistons are not budging, and frustration is showing.

Duren wants out, which could hamper his promising NBA career

Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes has reported that Duren wants out of Detroit and is fed up with the negotiations seemingly not going his way.

According to Haynes, Duren and his representatives are weighing whether he may need to accept Detroit’s qualifying offer, positioning himself to hit unrestricted free agency sooner and potentially drive an earlier exit from Detroit.

This might not be Duren's preferred outcome. In fact, it could represent a worst-case scenario for him. However, it has become a realistic possibility over the past few weeks.

REPORT: Jalen Duren is “fed up” with the Pistons and “really wants out” of Detroit.😳



(via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/ORujiUrl0i — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) July 16, 2026

“If he takes that offer, he really wants out,” Haynes said.

“Like, he is fed up. He is fed up, wants out and believes [in] himself. He doesn’t want to be there. Even if that’s the case, I would say do not do that.”

The deal in a nutshell

While the Pistons have the financial muscle to offer Duren the lucrative long-term extension that he craves, President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon prefers to negotiate a deal that helps the team's salary cap flexibility and allows more moves this offseason.

Duren, meanwhile, is reportedly seeking an average annual salary north of $35 million. That valuation gap remains the primary obstacle in negotiations and is at the heart of his restricted free agency. While Duren has reportedly held talks with other suitors, most notably the Sacramento Kings, those talks seem to have stalled.

What has followed is an anti-climactic standoff that really only looked to go in Detroit’s favour.

Duren was one of the league’s talked about centers last season, and for good reason. But his poor performance in the playoffs, mixed with his attitude in the offseason is something that has overshadowed his talent and will be more of a talking point going into next season.