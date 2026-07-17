How to Watch Detroit Pistons Summer League Finale vs. Miami Heat

The Detroit Pistons are scheduled to close out 2026 Summer League play on Friday against the Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With both teams entering this matchup at 1-3 in the Summer League and eliminated from semifinal contention, this game between the Pistons and Heat is considered a consolation game.

The Pistons, coming off a 100-88 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, look to finish the Summer League with a victory over the Heat. Here’s how Pistons fans can watch Detroit’s Summer League finale against the Heat.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat Summer League Matchup

Channel: ESPN

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Pistons Performance in Summer League

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posting a 1-3 overall record in Summer League action, the Pistons' three losses in the NBA’s offseason competition have come against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns.

The Pistons lost all three of those games by eight points or more, with their one win coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning 103-94. While the Pistons may have a losing record in Summer League play, Detroit has seen some promising performances from its young players.

2025 second-round pick and former Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier is one of those players who has risen to the occasion for the Pistons in the Summer League. Over the course of the Pistons' last three Summer League games, Lanier has been efficient from long range, knocking down 19 three-pointers and combining for 64 points.

Pistons two-way center Isaac Jones and Motor City Cruise guard Brice Williams have also put together strong scoring performances for Detroit. The main focus, however, has been on the Pistons' No. 17 overall pick from the 2026 NBA Draft, former Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie.

The former Stanford star guard, who entered the draft after only one year with the Cardinal, has shown flashes of his talent but has struggled with his shooting percentage. In the Pistons' recent 100-88 loss to the Suns, Okorie finished with 16 points, five assists, and three rebounds on 5-for-17 shooting from the field.

While the shooting percentage is concerning, this is a struggle that can easily be fixed entering his rookie season. Okorie has the talent to develop into a key guard for the Pistons off the bench, and when the 2026-27 NBA regular season tips off in October, it’ll be interesting to see how the Pistons choose to utilize him.