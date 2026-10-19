Skip to main content
All Pistons

Pistons Fans Can Now See the Full Jersey Schedule For the 2026-27 Season

Here is the full breakdown of what the Pistons will be wearing all season long.
Miles Irvin|
Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Detroit Pistons

Detroit has five uniforms they will be wearing in the 2026-27 season.

They return their Association whites, Icon wines and Statement blacks that have become a staple throughout the Cade Cunningham era. The Pistons’ City Edition jersey is a return from the 2021-22 season, with their red uniforms with blue lettering and numbering.

Detroit is also one of the teams introducing the NBA Specter Edition uniform, which is a unique black uniform with a teal, red and orange flame coming up from the bottom of the shorts and shirt.

The Pistons are keeping it traditional for the most part, wearing their association and icon uniforms 51 out of the 80 scheduled regular season games. Two more matchups will be added to every team’s schedule, following the NBA Cup.

Association (White) - 31 games

nba, detroit, pistons, ausar, thompson
May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Oct. 20 vs Boston
  • Oct. 23 @ Miami
  • Oct. 27 @ New York
  • Oct. 30 @ Brooklyn
  • Nov. 4 vs Philadelphia
  • Nov. 9 vs Washington
  • Nov. 12 @ Washington
  • Nov. 14 @ Miami
  • Nov. 18 @ New Orleans
  • Nov. 24 @ Orlando
  • Nov. 30 vs Denver
  • Dec. 13 @ Indiana
  • Dec. 20 @ Boston
  • Dec. 23 @ Atlanta
  • Dec. 30 vs New Orleans
  • Jan. 3 @ Denver
  • Jan. 5 @ Sacramento
  • Jan. 7 @ Golden State
  • Jan. 8 @ LA Lakers
  • Jan. 10 vs Utah
  • Feb. 3 vs Detroit
  • Feb. 5 @ Philadelphia
  • Feb. 10 @ Phoenix
  • Feb. 15 @ Utah
  • Mar. 5 vs Boston
  • Mar. 11 vs Milwaukee
  • Mar. 16 @ Indiana
  • Mar. 22 @ Minnesota
  • Mar. 24 @ Charlotte
  • Apr. 7 vs Indiana
  • Apr. 11 @ Washington

Icon (Blue) - 20 games

nba, detroit, pistons, jalen, duren
Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Oct. 25 @ Philadelphia
  • Oct. 28 vs Charlotte
  • Nov. 2 @ Charlotte
  • Nov. 8 vs LA Lakers
  • Nov. 17 @ San Antonio
  • Nov. 22 @ Atlanta
  • Dec. 2 vs Memphis
  • Dec. 16 vs Phoenix
  • Dec. 22 @ Oklahoma City
  • Dec. 26 @ Chicago
  • Jan. 12 @ Toronto
  • Jan. 26 vs Atlanta
  • Jan. 31 vs Sacramento
  • Feb. 2 vs Chicago
  • Feb. 13 @ Portland
  • Feb. 25 vs Miami
  • Mar. 27 vs San Antonio
  • Mar. 29 vs LA Clippers
  • Apr. 2 @ Chicago
  • Apr. 4 vs Miami

Statement (Black) - 12 games

nba, detroit, pistons, duncan, robinson
Jan 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Nov. 20 vs Toronto
  • Nov. 27 vs Milwaukee
  • Dec. 27 vs Portland
  • Jan. 1 vs Orlando
  • Jan. 22 vs Indiana
  • Feb. 7 vs Golden State
  • Feb. 9 @ LA Clippers
  • Mar. 9 vs Cleveland
  • Mar. 13 vs Brooklyn
  • Mar. 14 @ Toronto
  • Mar. 25 vs Houston
  • Apr. 6 @ Memphis

City (Red) - 14 games

nba, detroit, pistons, cade, cunningham
Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles as forward Jerami Grant (9) sets the pick on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports
  • Jan. 14 vs Dallas
  • Jan. 16 @ Houston
  • Jan. 18 @ Cleveland
  • Jan. 24 vs Minnesota
  • Jan. 27 @ Cleveland
  • Jan. 29 @ Dallas
  • Feb. 17 vs New York
  • Feb. 27 vs Oklahoma City
  • Mar. 1 vs Chicago
  • Mar. 2 @ Milwaukee
  • Mar. 18 @ Milwaukee
  • Mar. 20 vs Charlotte
  • Mar. 31 vs Toronto
  • Apr. 9 @ New York

Specter (Black and Teal) - 3 games

  • Nov. 29 vs Orlando
  • Dec. 14 vs Brooklyn
  • Dec. 18 vs Cleveland
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Miles Irvin
MILES IRVIN

Home/News