Pistons Fans Can Now See the Full Jersey Schedule For the 2026-27 Season
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Detroit has five uniforms they will be wearing in the 2026-27 season.
They return their Association whites, Icon wines and Statement blacks that have become a staple throughout the Cade Cunningham era. The Pistons’ City Edition jersey is a return from the 2021-22 season, with their red uniforms with blue lettering and numbering.
Detroit is also one of the teams introducing the NBA Specter Edition uniform, which is a unique black uniform with a teal, red and orange flame coming up from the bottom of the shorts and shirt.
The Pistons are keeping it traditional for the most part, wearing their association and icon uniforms 51 out of the 80 scheduled regular season games. Two more matchups will be added to every team’s schedule, following the NBA Cup.
Association (White) - 31 games
- Oct. 20 vs Boston
- Oct. 23 @ Miami
- Oct. 27 @ New York
- Oct. 30 @ Brooklyn
- Nov. 4 vs Philadelphia
- Nov. 9 vs Washington
- Nov. 12 @ Washington
- Nov. 14 @ Miami
- Nov. 18 @ New Orleans
- Nov. 24 @ Orlando
- Nov. 30 vs Denver
- Dec. 13 @ Indiana
- Dec. 20 @ Boston
- Dec. 23 @ Atlanta
- Dec. 30 vs New Orleans
- Jan. 3 @ Denver
- Jan. 5 @ Sacramento
- Jan. 7 @ Golden State
- Jan. 8 @ LA Lakers
- Jan. 10 vs Utah
- Feb. 3 vs Detroit
- Feb. 5 @ Philadelphia
- Feb. 10 @ Phoenix
- Feb. 15 @ Utah
- Mar. 5 vs Boston
- Mar. 11 vs Milwaukee
- Mar. 16 @ Indiana
- Mar. 22 @ Minnesota
- Mar. 24 @ Charlotte
- Apr. 7 vs Indiana
- Apr. 11 @ Washington
Icon (Blue) - 20 games
- Oct. 25 @ Philadelphia
- Oct. 28 vs Charlotte
- Nov. 2 @ Charlotte
- Nov. 8 vs LA Lakers
- Nov. 17 @ San Antonio
- Nov. 22 @ Atlanta
- Dec. 2 vs Memphis
- Dec. 16 vs Phoenix
- Dec. 22 @ Oklahoma City
- Dec. 26 @ Chicago
- Jan. 12 @ Toronto
- Jan. 26 vs Atlanta
- Jan. 31 vs Sacramento
- Feb. 2 vs Chicago
- Feb. 13 @ Portland
- Feb. 25 vs Miami
- Mar. 27 vs San Antonio
- Mar. 29 vs LA Clippers
- Apr. 2 @ Chicago
- Apr. 4 vs Miami
Statement (Black) - 12 games
- Nov. 20 vs Toronto
- Nov. 27 vs Milwaukee
- Dec. 27 vs Portland
- Jan. 1 vs Orlando
- Jan. 22 vs Indiana
- Feb. 7 vs Golden State
- Feb. 9 @ LA Clippers
- Mar. 9 vs Cleveland
- Mar. 13 vs Brooklyn
- Mar. 14 @ Toronto
- Mar. 25 vs Houston
- Apr. 6 @ Memphis
City (Red) - 14 games
- Jan. 14 vs Dallas
- Jan. 16 @ Houston
- Jan. 18 @ Cleveland
- Jan. 24 vs Minnesota
- Jan. 27 @ Cleveland
- Jan. 29 @ Dallas
- Feb. 17 vs New York
- Feb. 27 vs Oklahoma City
- Mar. 1 vs Chicago
- Mar. 2 @ Milwaukee
- Mar. 18 @ Milwaukee
- Mar. 20 vs Charlotte
- Mar. 31 vs Toronto
- Apr. 9 @ New York
Specter (Black and Teal) - 3 games
- Nov. 29 vs Orlando
- Dec. 14 vs Brooklyn
- Dec. 18 vs Cleveland