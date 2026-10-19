Pistons Fans Can Now See the Full Jersey Schedule For the 2026-27 Season

Detroit has five uniforms they will be wearing in the 2026-27 season.

They return their Association whites, Icon wines and Statement blacks that have become a staple throughout the Cade Cunningham era. The Pistons’ City Edition jersey is a return from the 2021-22 season, with their red uniforms with blue lettering and numbering.

Detroit is also one of the teams introducing the NBA Specter Edition uniform, which is a unique black uniform with a teal, red and orange flame coming up from the bottom of the shorts and shirt.

The Pistons are keeping it traditional for the most part, wearing their association and icon uniforms 51 out of the 80 scheduled regular season games. Two more matchups will be added to every team’s schedule, following the NBA Cup.

Association (White) - 31 games

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 20 vs Boston

Oct. 23 @ Miami

Oct. 27 @ New York

Oct. 30 @ Brooklyn

Nov. 4 vs Philadelphia

Nov. 9 vs Washington

Nov. 12 @ Washington

Nov. 14 @ Miami

Nov. 18 @ New Orleans

Nov. 24 @ Orlando

Nov. 30 vs Denver

Dec. 13 @ Indiana

Dec. 20 @ Boston

Dec. 23 @ Atlanta

Dec. 30 vs New Orleans

Jan. 3 @ Denver

Jan. 5 @ Sacramento

Jan. 7 @ Golden State

Jan. 8 @ LA Lakers

Jan. 10 vs Utah

Feb. 3 vs Detroit

Feb. 5 @ Philadelphia

Feb. 10 @ Phoenix

Feb. 15 @ Utah

Mar. 5 vs Boston

Mar. 11 vs Milwaukee

Mar. 16 @ Indiana

Mar. 22 @ Minnesota

Mar. 24 @ Charlotte

Apr. 7 vs Indiana

Apr. 11 @ Washington

Icon (Blue) - 20 games

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 25 @ Philadelphia

Oct. 28 vs Charlotte

Nov. 2 @ Charlotte

Nov. 8 vs LA Lakers

Nov. 17 @ San Antonio

Nov. 22 @ Atlanta

Dec. 2 vs Memphis

Dec. 16 vs Phoenix

Dec. 22 @ Oklahoma City

Dec. 26 @ Chicago

Jan. 12 @ Toronto

Jan. 26 vs Atlanta

Jan. 31 vs Sacramento

Feb. 2 vs Chicago

Feb. 13 @ Portland

Feb. 25 vs Miami

Mar. 27 vs San Antonio

Mar. 29 vs LA Clippers

Apr. 2 @ Chicago

Apr. 4 vs Miami

Statement (Black) - 12 games

Jan 21, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nov. 20 vs Toronto

Nov. 27 vs Milwaukee

Dec. 27 vs Portland

Jan. 1 vs Orlando

Jan. 22 vs Indiana

Feb. 7 vs Golden State

Feb. 9 @ LA Clippers

Mar. 9 vs Cleveland

Mar. 13 vs Brooklyn

Mar. 14 @ Toronto

Mar. 25 vs Houston

Apr. 6 @ Memphis

City (Red) - 14 games

Mar 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles as forward Jerami Grant (9) sets the pick on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 14 vs Dallas

Jan. 16 @ Houston

Jan. 18 @ Cleveland

Jan. 24 vs Minnesota

Jan. 27 @ Cleveland

Jan. 29 @ Dallas

Feb. 17 vs New York

Feb. 27 vs Oklahoma City

Mar. 1 vs Chicago

Mar. 2 @ Milwaukee

Mar. 18 @ Milwaukee

Mar. 20 vs Charlotte

Mar. 31 vs Toronto

Apr. 9 @ New York

Specter (Black and Teal) - 3 games

Nov. 29 vs Orlando

Dec. 14 vs Brooklyn

Dec. 18 vs Cleveland