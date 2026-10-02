Can Detroit Move On From Jalen Duren Drama?

With Detroit re-signing their All-Star center to a new five year deal, all seems to be well in the Motor City. But after this long dispute that lasted over three months, should there be a concern?

Why the Pistons Shouldn’t Be Worried

Despite the controversy of this free agency, neither Jalen Duren nor the Detroit Pistons said anything negative about each other to the public. During media day and training camp, Cade Cunningham and J.B. Bickerstaff had nothing but positive things to say about their franchise center.

Cunningham was in constant communication with Duren throughout the entire process. Bickerstaff noted that there are no hard feelings between either side.

After the Pistons magical 60-win season last year, the last thing they wanted was to lose Jalen Duren without anything back in return. Now that he has returned, Detroit can run back nearly the same exact team that got them to a second round appearance.

Even though the rest of the Eastern Conference made major moves to get better, the Pistons did make some minor additions that improved their team. Adding in more shooting with the acquisitions of Isaiah Joe and Gary Harris, along with John Collins to replace Tobias Harris, Detroit can still make noise and fight for home court advantage.

Why This Could Scar The Pistons

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jalen Duren re-signed with Detroit for five years, $200 million. But he was extremely close to having to accept his $9.6 million qualifying offer this season. He nearly passed up this opportunity to be the franchise center for a competitive Detroit team to take more money for the rebuilding Sacramento Kings.

With Duren in that situation, I thought the Pistons could have gotten out of this without having a $40 million salary on their books for the next five years. In order for this deal to fully work out, Duren needs to show some improvement, particularly in the playoffs.

The playoff struggles for Duren have been extremely well documented across the NBA landscape. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the regular season, leading to an All-Star and All-NBA nod. But those scoring numbers dropped by half in the postseason, down to 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in the Pistons’ second round loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In order for Detroit to contend for more than just home court in the East, I think they still have to consider moving off of this contract. The lack of shooting with him and Ausar Thompson in the same starting lineup will hinder the Pistons heading into postseason time.

Either way, it is huge that the Pistons still have Duren on their roster, considering there was no way they could replace him this season. But I would not expect him to finish the five year deal with Detroit.