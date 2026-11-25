The Detroit Pistons are weathering the storm with Jalen Duren’s now 15-game absence, but things need to change.

The Pistons are off to an 11–6 start, but playing without their defensive and rebounding anchor, Duren, due to a hamstring injury, has highlighted a glaring vulnerability on the glass and in the paint.

While Paul Reed has carried the burden on his shoulders as Detroit’s rim protector, with John Collins providing the scoring punch, the Pistons need frontcourt help.

How Jalen Duren’s absence has exposed the Pistons

Behind Duren, Detroit’s frontcourt depth is thin, forcing the team to rely heavily on undersized or hybrid big men.

Duren serves as an offensive hub and easy target for Cade Cunningham, but without him, the Pistons have settled for contested perimeter jumpers down the stretch instead of going for high-percentage looks under the basket.

That is mainly because of the few options available, given Detroit’s more traditional big-man option.

Reed has shouldered the vast majority of minutes, averaging 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while Collins has been pushed into the center role from his favored power forward position.

That leaves two-way player Tolu Smith as the Pistons’ only other traditional center option.

Without Duren’s double-double presence (19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds last season), Detroit’s rebounding rate has plummeted to 27th in the league.

Against physical frontcourts like the Atlanta Hawks, the Pistons were outrebounded by 19, surrendering 24 offensive rebounds. They temporarily rectified their issues on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, but consistency is key.

The decision facing the Pistons front office

There is good news in this, and that is Duren practised with the team on Tuesday, and he has been assigned to the Pistons’ G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, to continue his rehab.

But what’s to say this won’t happen again? In the summer, Duren bulked up considerably and with this being a long season, injuries will always be at the forefront of every head coach’s mind, as well as the front office.

Having committed a five-year, $200 million extension to Duren in the summer, Detroit’s front office has two paths forward.

Be patient and ease Duren back into the lineup, while leaning on Ausar Thompson, Paul Reed and John Collins to carry the weight.

Or, protect the team against future hamstring setbacks or foul trouble. This would mean potentially sending wing players Kevin Huerter or Javonte Green as part of a package for a center to give Duren more freedom.

With the latter, there is the possibility of team chemistry, but the season is still in its infancy, so it could be a viable option.