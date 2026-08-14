Pistons Fan Guide: Tickets, Parking, Food and Everything to Know Before Attending a Game

The countdown to the regular season has officially begun, and Detroit Pistons fans can start preparing for another season of basketball at Little Caesars Arena.

Here’s what to know before game day, from tickets and parking, to entry requirements and food.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Pistons games can be purchased through the Pistons’ website and through the Ticketmaster app. Once purchased, mobile tickets should be downloaded and ready to go for a smooth entry process.

Those who prefer to buy tickets in person, the XFINITY Box Office will be open on game days from noon until the start of the game. The box office can be found next to the Chevrolet Entry along Woodward Avenue.

Getting to Little Caesars Arena

The arena is located at 2645 Woodward Avenue. Several lots and garages surround the venue, with rates varying. Parking can be paid in advance through ParkWhiz and SpotHero.

Side-street spaces are also available in certain areas, but on a first-come, first-served basis.

What to Know Before Entering LCA

Bags that do not exceed 4-by-6-by-1.5 inches are allowed. It is important to note that LCA does not accept cash, but fans can find convenient Reverse ATMs located throughout the concourse to convert cash into a prepaid Mastercard without being charged a fee to do so.

Arena Entry

Once at the arena, fans can enter through one of the four main entrances. The Chevrolet doors are located at the northeast corner along Woodward, while the Comerica Entry is just on the southeast side of the arena. The Meijer entry is at the southwest corner, and the Priority Entry is on the northwest side.

Before Tipoff

Doors for Pistons games open an hour and a half before tipoff. Arriving early gives fans ample time to get through security, scan tickets and find their seats. The extra time also allows for exploring the team store and engaging in any pregame festivities.

Food Options

For those who are looking to grab something before tip-off or during halftime, there are plenty of choices to choose from, including Little Caesars Pizza, 313 Grill CO., National Coney Island, Bert’s BBQ, and The Coop. Other fan must-haves, such as popcorn, nachos and hot dogs will be up for purchase as well.

With everything covered to be best prepared for game days, the attention now turns to opening night.

Detroit will tip off the 2026-27 season at the Little Caesars Arena in a highly anticipated matchup against the Boston Celtics on Oct 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET.