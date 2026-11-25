No Cade Cunningham, no problem. Isaiah Joe and Daniss Jenkins took the reins for the Detroit Pistons in Florida.

Joe scored 21 points, and Jenkins added 15, leading Detroit to a comfortable 104-86 win over the Orlando Magic in a crucial NBA Cup game on Tuesday.

Crucial in the sense that the Pistons moved to 2-1 and handed the Magic their first group-stage loss. A win for Orlando would have clinched East Group A.

But some hidden narratives got lost in translation. Here are three things you might have missed from Detroit’s win over Orlando.

an overly overly dub pic.twitter.com/Grmexi2Ruo — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 25, 2026

The Pistons ended Orlando’s unbeaten home record

This season, the Magic’s home form has been dire, with just one win in their eight games after the loss to the Pistons. However, they did boast a perfect record in the NBA Cup.

Orlando had an all-time 8-0 home mark in NBA Cup play, and 14-4 overall in the tournament. That was until they ran into the Pistons.

Detroit became the first road team to hand the Magic an NBA Cup loss on its home floor, keeping the Pistons alive in East Group A while boosting their group point differential to +31.

Elite discipline against a physical side

Getting to the free-throw line is one of the Magic’s biggest offensive strengths, but Detroit did an excellent job defending without fouling.

The Pistons limited Orlando to just eight free-throw attempts, as they went 6-for-8 shooting, marking only the sixth time this decade the Magic have attempted fewer than 10 free throws in a game.

Detroit managed that discipline without sacrificing its defensive blueprint, forcing 20 turnovers - including 11 in the second quarter that helped fuel an 18–0 run - and turning those opportunities into a 19–9 advantage in fast-break points.

Ausar Thompson was dominant – even though he got six points

While Ausar Thompson only managed six points, his footprints were all over the Kia Center court.

Thompson made his presence felt in every other aspect of the game, quietly putting together an impressive all-around performance with 10 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

His playmaking, particularly his growing chemistry with Kevin Huerter in two-man actions, reinforced Detroit’s decision to avoid pursuing another ball-dominant guard over the summer.

Alongside Jenkins, who contributed 15 points and 10 assists, Thompson helped orchestrate a fluid, well-balanced offense that recorded 27 assists despite being without its primary floor general in Cunningham.

More importantly, the Pistons showed that they can win games without their crown jewel.

BONUS: The Pistons are unbeaten

Okay, not quite unbeaten overall.

But after Tuesday’s win in Orlando, the Pistons improved to a perfect 6-0 this season while holding opponents under 100 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets twice, the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and now the Magic have been unable to handle Detroit’s suffocating defense and have failed to reach triple digits against them this season.

And they have all lost to the Pistons.