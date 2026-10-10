Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup at Washington Wizards in Preseason Battle
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The Detroit Pistons head to Washington, D.C. for their second preseason matchup to face an intriguing Wizards team, who has rejuvenated expectations heading into the season.
Not Your Old Washington Wizards
The Wizards have been in a deep rebuild for the last several years. Washington has only made the playoffs one time in the previous eight seasons, very similar to a spot that Detroit was in not too long ago.
But there is reason to believe that the Wizards can make some noise, even in a crowded Eastern Conference. Last season, Washington general manager Will Dawkins made a couple of blockbuster deals, acquiring All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis from Atlanta and Dallas respectively.
Then in May and June, Washington struck gold when they won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, earning the right to select 19-year-old forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU) with the first overall selection.
Adding that trio to an already promising young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington has given Wizards fans new life that they have not felt in a long time.
What To Expect Tonight
The Detroit Pistons are coming off a close 109-107 victory over Phoenix on Monday. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff played most of his regulars, everyone besides Jalen Duren, who is still returning to the basketball floor after a long offseason. Detroit struggled with their normal unit on the floor, trailing by 19 points in the second half, before their reserves came back to win the game.
Bickerstaff has said that the plan is to get Duren on the floor at some point this preseason. If it is not tonight, Detroit still has two more games next week in Minnesota on Wednesday and a home game against Toronto.
Washington also picked up a close victory in their first exhibition matchup, by defeating the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden 111-109 on Thursday. The Wizards’ “Big 3” impressed in their debut together, all scoring in double figures.
Anthony Davis - 16 PTS, 7 REB, 6-11 FG, 2-3 3P
Trae Young - 15 PTS, 4 AST, 4-7 FG, 3-6 3P, 4-6 FT
AJ Dybantsa - 11 PTS, 4 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-3 3P, 1-3 FT
Players to Watch
Outside of the big names, watch for Detroit’s rookie Ebuka Okorie. The 17th overall pick made the game-winning layup on Monday against Phoenix, and he is sure to get some more action on Saturday night.
For Washington, this is Dybantsa’s first home game as a Wizard. The same goes for Davis. But look out for some of the players looking to earn their way into the rotation for head coach Brian Keefe. Forward Justin Champagnie made impressive plays in New York on Thursday, including a blocked shot leading to a made three-pointer.
Injury Report
Detroit Pistons
- Jalen Duren (Rest) - Game-Time Decision
Washington Wizards
- Alex Sarr (Foot) - Game-Time Decision
- Khris Middleton (Rest) - Game-Time Decision
- Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) - Out
- Jamir Watkins (ACL) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Paul Reed
Washington Wizards - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton
Official Starting Lineup
Detroit Pistons - TBA
Washington Wizards - TBA
Jerseys
Detroit Pistons - Icon (Blue)
Washington Wizards - Association (White)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Saturday, Oct. 10
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Capital One Arena, Washington
TV: TV20 Detroit, DAZN
Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
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