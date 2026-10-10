Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup at Washington Wizards in Preseason Battle

The Detroit Pistons head to Washington, D.C. for their second preseason matchup to face an intriguing Wizards team, who has rejuvenated expectations heading into the season.

Not Your Old Washington Wizards

Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates a three point basket during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards have been in a deep rebuild for the last several years. Washington has only made the playoffs one time in the previous eight seasons, very similar to a spot that Detroit was in not too long ago.

But there is reason to believe that the Wizards can make some noise, even in a crowded Eastern Conference. Last season, Washington general manager Will Dawkins made a couple of blockbuster deals, acquiring All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis from Atlanta and Dallas respectively.

Oct 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) is defended by New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then in May and June, Washington struck gold when they won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, earning the right to select 19-year-old forward AJ Dybantsa (BYU) with the first overall selection.

Adding that trio to an already promising young core of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington has given Wizards fans new life that they have not felt in a long time.

What To Expect Tonight

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (left) and Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) share a laugh on the bench during the Pistons' game against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a close 109-107 victory over Phoenix on Monday. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff played most of his regulars, everyone besides Jalen Duren, who is still returning to the basketball floor after a long offseason. Detroit struggled with their normal unit on the floor, trailing by 19 points in the second half, before their reserves came back to win the game.

Bickerstaff has said that the plan is to get Duren on the floor at some point this preseason. If it is not tonight, Detroit still has two more games next week in Minnesota on Wednesday and a home game against Toronto.

JB on Duren: "We're going to take our time. We've got a plan organizationally from the front office, coaches, performance, medical staff, we've put a plan in place to ramp him up so by Oct. 20, the first game, he's ready to go and ready to go full speed." https://t.co/oCcvjk6LXG — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) October 5, 2026

Washington also picked up a close victory in their first exhibition matchup, by defeating the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden 111-109 on Thursday. The Wizards’ “Big 3” impressed in their debut together, all scoring in double figures.

Anthony Davis - 16 PTS, 7 REB, 6-11 FG, 2-3 3P

Trae Young - 15 PTS, 4 AST, 4-7 FG, 3-6 3P, 4-6 FT

AJ Dybantsa - 11 PTS, 4 STL, 5-11 FG, 0-3 3P, 1-3 FT

Players to Watch

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of the big names, watch for Detroit’s rookie Ebuka Okorie. The 17th overall pick made the game-winning layup on Monday against Phoenix, and he is sure to get some more action on Saturday night.

For Washington, this is Dybantsa’s first home game as a Wizard. The same goes for Davis. But look out for some of the players looking to earn their way into the rotation for head coach Brian Keefe. Forward Justin Champagnie made impressive plays in New York on Thursday, including a blocked shot leading to a made three-pointer.

I mean how can you not play Champagnie every night? He does everything you want a winning player to do. pic.twitter.com/kvATRPwx9X — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) October 9, 2026

Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren (Rest) - Game-Time Decision

Washington Wizards

Alex Sarr (Foot) - Game-Time Decision

Khris Middleton (Rest) - Game-Time Decision

Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) - Out

Jamir Watkins (ACL) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Paul Reed

Washington Wizards - Trae Young, Kyshawn George, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton

Official Starting Lineup

Detroit Pistons - TBA

Washington Wizards - TBA

Jerseys

Detroit Pistons - Icon (Blue)

Washington Wizards - Association (White)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington

TV: TV20 Detroit, DAZN

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket