Pistons Front Office Reportedly Focused on Keeping Jalen Duren Despite Distant Talks

Jalen Duren is seeing more value in himself than what the Pistons are seeing at the moment.

The Pistons big man is set to be restricted free agent this offseason. This means that teams can offer him a four-year contract worth up to about 25% of the salary cap. The Pistons have the priority of signing him to an exclusive five-year contract worth up to 30% of the salary cap. Since he was selected to all-NBA third team, he became eligible to receive the same kind of contract Cade Cunningham received after his rookie deal was up.

The difference between Duren and Cunningham is their performances over the past two postseasons. Duren has proved to be a very valuable asset, especially on the defensive end, but he's also proven to be an unreliable scoring option when defenses are peaking in the postseason. Duren was reportedly underwhelmed by what the Pistons initially offered him, but the Pistons aren't being discouraged about his status with the team.

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball as center Jalen Duren (0) blocks Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Pistons intend on keeping Duren in Detroit

Duren's camp have reportedly been exploring sign-and-trade options for the big man after contract extension talks with the team stalled. The Pistons front office are planning on working with the center and keeping him with the Pistons. NBA TV's Chris Haynes reported Friday morning that the Pistons would rather not lose Duren.

"Detroit Pistons are conveying that Jalen Duren will not be moved and are solely focused on coming to terms on an agreement to keep their All-Star center, league sources tell me." @ChrisBHaynes on X

If Duren still feels like Detroit is way off and Detroit never strays away from their floor of a number, Duren's camp will have no other options but to either accept an offer from another team in restricted free agency or to sign the qualifying offer from Detroit. The offer is a one-year deal worth just above $9 million, but Duren would become an unrestricted free agent next summer. If Duren makes it to unrestricted free agency next season, it would give him the freedom to sign with whoever offers him the best deal. This offseason, the Pistons have the option of matching any contract he accepts from another team.

Detroit Pistons are conveying that Jalen Duren will not be moved and are solely focused on coming to terms on an agreement to keep their All-Star center, league sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/OyLeQ9sPZZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2026

The Indiana Pacers signed restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a maximum four-year contract offer sheet worth $133 million. The Suns decided they didn't want to lose Ayton and matched his offer. Ayton returned to the Suns and the rest was history. This is the same situation Detroit can see play out with Duren if the Pistons don't reach an agreement with him before the official start of free agency this July 6.

What keeping Duren in Detroit means for winning basketball

Duren's performance in the postseason worried many fans about what it meant for his contract negotiations this summer. He became a non-factor on offense. The gritty defenses of the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers suffocated his chances of being effective on that end of the ball. However, none of that should cloud what he means for Detroit's defensive identity. All roads lead to Jalen Duren under the rim.

Duren averaged 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4% from the field and 67.4% from the free throw line on 3.3 free throws per postseason game.

The Pistons held the No. 2 spot in defensive rating for a majority of the season and a lot of that was because of Duren's efforts. Detroit dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and it led to 60 regular season wins. He also emerged as a trustworthy pick-and-roll partner for Cade Cunningham. At just 22-years-old, there is still so much room for his offensive game to blossom beyond a few feet away from the rim. Under the right price tag, his services should be welcomed back with open arms.

Duren averaged 28.2 minutes, 19.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, two assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 65% from the field and 74.7% from the free throw line during the regular season.