Pistons Signing Jalen Duren to a Max Contract Could Change Everything for Detroit

The Detroit Pistons front office is going to be aggressive this offseason.

Whether it's in the form of trading for high-impact rotational pieces to fill out depth or signing free agents into the Detroit basketball system, Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon knows that the time to swing for the fences is this summer.

The biggest cloud looming over the Pistons immediate future is their star big man, Jalen Duren. In his second postseason campaign following 60 regular season team wins and an All-Star game appearance, Duren averaged 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 2.3 turnovers while shooting 51.4% from the field and 67.4% from the free throw line. His scoring average saw a nine-point decline compared to his regular season.

The Pistons still managed to defeat the Orlando Magic in a brutal seven-game series before running out of gas against the Cleveland Cavaliers in another grueling seven-game series. Duren never emerged as a reliable scoring option against Orlando or against Cleveland, leaving superstar Cade Cunningham alone with aging veteran Tobias Harris.

Detroit is reportedly prioritizing the team's future and Duren's potential with a possible contract extension that could exceed 25% of the Pistons' salary cap.

Duren's contract could exceed $40 million annually

NBA Insider Jake Fisher is reporting that the Pistons could sign Duren to a contract that goes well past $40 million.

Since Duren made all-NBA third team before his rookie contract expired, he's eligible for 30% of the Pistons' total salary cap. Under the "Rose" rule, players who are selected to an all-NBA team during their rookie deal are eligible to stay with that team for much more money.

This stipulation was put in place after former Chicago Bulls superstar guard Derrick Rose won the NBA's MVP award in just his third professional season.

REPORT: Jalen Duren’s contract with the Pistons could exceed $40 million annually, per @JakeLFischer.



(h/t @Fullcourtpass) pic.twitter.com/Ow9d6DTxRy — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) June 16, 2026

Cunningham's contract extension from the summer of 2024 is now worth 30% of the Pistons' total salary cap after he made all-NBA third team weeks before his rookie contract officially ended. The most another team can sign Duren for in restricted free agency is 25% of their total salary cap.

Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 65% from the field and 74.7% from the charity stripe this past regular season.

He proved to be a reliable pick-and-roll partner and lob threat for Cunningham downhill. Duren also proved just how athletic he is for his size in defensive switches on the perimeter and as an anchor underneath the rim. The postseason tends to reveal players for who they truly are when the stakes are highest and the lights are brightest. Time will tell, but the Pistons are reportedly banking on Duren's improvement over the next four years.

What signing Duren means for the rest of the roster

The Pistons will likely opt in to breakout guard Daniss Jenkins' team option. The Pistons will likely allow Tobias Harris to test the unrestricted free agency waters before overpaying him. The next big contract that will need proper addressing after Duren is Ausar Thompson's contract.

The tenacious wing just became contract extension eligible this summer. Thompson still has two full seasons left, but the Pistons should hope to sign him to an extension before needing the qualifying offer for that final year.

If the Pistons want to stay on championship track, Thompson's contract extension should wait until Detroit takes their big swing of the summer.

Whether it's being a third team in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade or whether it's trading for Austin Reaves outright, the Pistons are expected to hunt for a star to pair alongside Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. The big man's contract shouldn't hinder the Pistons from being able to deal for another star, as they still maintain a firm hold of their youthful depth and their first round draft picks until 2032.

What else is possible in free agency

Signing Duren to the maximum amount they can would keep the Pistons below the first apron still. This puts them over the total salary cap of $188.8 million, but it keeps them below the first apron of $210 million. A team with a payroll into either of the three aprons calls for luxury tax stipulations against a team.

The Pistons will be limited, but not handcuffed. The $15 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception and the $5 million bi-annual exception will be important tools for Langdon to utilize this summer.