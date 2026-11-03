Pistons Have a Surprising Roster Decision to Make When Isaiah Joe Returns

Despite rumblings of Isaiah Joe’s return for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, it didn’t materialize. But the Detroit Pistons are hopeful of his comeback.

Joe suffered a right hip contusion in the Pistons’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers on October 25 and is currently listed as day-to-day, with the team optimistic that he will return for the return game against the Sixers on Wednesday.

That will leave coach J.B. Bickerstaff with more adjustments to make, which could hurt them given their three-game winning streak.

Not using the young assets and maintaining a healthy balance of offense and defense

Players like Chaz Lanier and veteran Kevin Huerter have taken on extra backcourt and wing minutes while Joe has been sidelined. Once Joe returns and reclaims his expected 15 to 20 minutes per night, someone in the current winning rotation will inevitably see their playing time reduced.

Lanier is one of the younger players who has benefited from Joe's absence. His perimeter shooting and off-ball movement give Detroit another potential scoring option, but that’s a work in progress.

That’s because Lanier is still trying to establish himself as a reliable rotation player. Every opportunity to play meaningful minutes is important for his development.

With Joe returning, Lanier could find himself pushed further down the depth chart, which could make it harder for him to build confidence.

Huerter's situation is slightly different from Lanier's, seeing as he is already an established NBA player, but his shooting consistency and defensive contribution will be key in determining how much playing time he gets, and he needs those minutes if he wants to remain with the Pistons.

Detroit will need to decide whether Huerter's experience and offensive contributions justify keeping him in the rotation when Joe becomes available.

Even without Joe, Detroit has performed well early in the season and has vastly improved in the areas they lacked last year. They rank ninth in three-point percentage at 37.2%, despite Joe shooting just 23.1% from deep before his injury.

Bickerstaff will need to decide whether to disrupt the rhythm of defensive-minded lineups featuring Ausar Thompson or Ron Holland II to give Joe the opportunity to rediscover his career three-point shooting form of over 40%.

For Joe, this is a chance to reinvent himself in Detroit after spending time in the shadow of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. There’s no doubt that, when he is back in action, he will look to hit the ground running.