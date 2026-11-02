Ron Holland Just Gave the Pistons Something They Desperately Needed, and It Could Change His Role

Ron Holland II is in his 3rd season in the NBA, but in his last game against the Nets, he looked like he belonged. He finished the game with 18 points, shooting 6-for-100 from the field and 2-for-5 from three-point range while collecting four steals in the process.

He came off the bench and had an immediate impact on this Pistons team, finishing with a plus 14 on the night while playing 22 minutes.

Holland raised a lot of eyebrows last night for Pistons fans, and he could be a key piece moving forward.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) watches his three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Holland's breakout game against the Nets, he had only 14 points total for the season. He was able to showcase his abilities on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, he brings great defense and tenacity to cause havoc for opponents.

He has great size and length that make him a tenacious defender, but what will make him a key player for this team will be his ability to make open shots for this team.

He could be an X factor because if he can space the floor and shoot while being effective on the defensive side, it will be tough to sit him on the bench

Still without Jalen Duren with an ankle injury he suffered against the Heat, the defense of the Pistons is the top of the NBA, and with Holland it can continue to stay that way if his play on both ends continues.

Last season, Holland only averaged 20 minutes per game and eight points per game. This season, he has played 20 minutes or more in three different games, scoring eight and 18. When Holland is on the floor, good things can happen for this team.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach JB Bickerstaff has some options with Holland having his monster game. Knowing that Holland can space the floor and shoot while being a primary defender on the main scorers in the NBA is a nice luxury to have.

Pairing Ron Holland and Ausar Thompson on the defensive end together creates a tough tandem to score on. The scary part is that if Holland can consistently be a threat from the outside, then it will be tough for teams to score while having to deal with both Thompson and Holland.

It is only one game this season that Holland has broken out, but in the NBA it is all about confidence, and right now Holland is flooded with it.

The Pistons will look to keep the momentum going as they face the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in under a week at 7:30 in the Spectrum Center.