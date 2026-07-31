Pistons Most Realistic and Ridiculous Remaining Options in Free Agency and Trades

While the dog days of the NBA offseason have arrived, it won’t be long until the Detroit Pistons tip off their 2026-27 season in October. The Pistons are coming off their best season of the decade, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and finishing the regular season with a 60-22 overall record.

This offseason, the Pistons made several additions through trades and free agency. While the offseason moves are starting to slow down, there are still some available free agents that the Pistons could sign or acquire in a trade before training camp.

Here’s a breakdown of the most realistic and ridiculous available free agents this offseason for the Pistons.

Most Realistic

DeMar DeRozan

One of the top remaining free agents on the market is former Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan, who was released after two seasons. The Pistons could opt to sign him as a veteran guard, as he could prove to be a valuable rotation piece at the position.

While it's clear that DeRozan isn’t the same player he once was in his prime years with the Toronto Raptors, he still showed his talent the last two seasons in Sacramento. Before the Kings released him, DeRozan averaged 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Peyton Watson

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Nuggets have yet to reach an agreement with forward Peyton Watson this offseason. Watson is a restricted free agent this offseason, like Pistons center Jalen Duren, and both have seen their contract talks drag out into August.

To acquire Watson before the start of the season, the Pistons would have to add him via a sign-and-trade. With the Pistons in need of more shooting support surrounding star Cade Cunningham, Watson could be a valuable addition.

Last season with the Nuggets before his year was cut short by a hamstring strain, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.

Most Ridiculous

Kevin Durant

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Pistons could still land Kevin Durant this offseason in a trade, the Houston Rockets are likely to keep him. Throughout the offseason, Durant was one of the players the Pistons were pursuing in a trade.

Even Cunningham was heavily involved in recruiting Durant to the Pistons, according to a recent report by ESPN NBA Senior writer Vincent Goodwill. Other missed targets for the Pistons this offseason included Kawhi Leonard, Austin Reaves, and Kyrie Irving.