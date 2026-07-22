One Veteran the Detroit Pistons Could Still Sign Before Opening Night

The Detroit Pistons roster for the 2026-27 NBA season is starting to form amid an offseason that has featured several trades and an ongoing standstill over Jalen Duren’s potential extension with the team.

Amid all of these major moves and looming decisions for general manager Trajan Langdon, there is still time for the Pistons to add more before the start of next season. The Pistons saw one of their key veterans, forward Tobias Harris, depart to the Western Conference Champion San Antonio Spurs this offseason.

With his departure, the Pistons signed a younger veteran forward in John Collins from the Los Angeles Clippers to a three-year, $51 million deal. There is, however, one available veteran that the Pistons could still sign before the start of the season.

The Veteran Pistons Could Sign

Mar 11, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard DeMar DeRozan (10) between plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two seasons with the lackluster Sacramento Kings, veteran guard DeMar DeRozan is available on the market following being waived by the franchise and could be a suitable addition for the Pistons.

According to a recent report by NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Pistons have been evaluating a pursuit of DeRozan. Other teams are interested in DeRozan as well, including the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

While he isn’t the player he once was during his prime years with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan has still shown his talent as a scorer. Last season with the Kings, DeRozan, in the 77 games he played for a Sacramento squad that finished tied for last in the Western Conference, averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

If the Pistons were to sign DeRozan, he could potentially play at the two next to Cade Cunningham or be the first option at guard off the bench for Detroit. Following a season in which the Pistons finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and earned 60 wins, the main focus of the offseason was to improve Detroit’s three-point shooting and put scorers around Cunningham.

For the most part, some will argue the Pistons met those expectations by acquiring Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince in trades. There could always be room for more, though, and DeRozan could be that extra piece to put alongside Cunningham next season.

If added, DeRozan would be the new veteran voice in a Pistons locker room that has matured since their franchise-worst 14-win season of two years ago. It would be interesting to see how the team gels under DeRozan's leadership.